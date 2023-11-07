REACH by RentCafe Wins Platinum in MarCom Awards

OutREACH News lauded for innovative apartment marketing content

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OutREACH News, a digital marketing blog managed by the REACH by RentCafe® marketing agency, has won a platinum MarCom Award for outstanding industry-focused series. REACH offers creative, search and strategic marketing services to multifamily real estate brands.

The MarCom Awards are one of the largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. In 2023, there were more than 6,500 entries worldwide. Judges look for entries that serve as a benchmark for the marketing and communication industry.

OutREACH News, a digital marketing blog managed by the REACH by RentCafe® marketing agency, has won a platinum MarCom Award for best industry-focused series.

OutREACH News covers a wide spectrum of topics essential to apartment marketing success. Weekly posts examine marketing best practices through the lens of the apartment industry. Articles include case studies, infographics and videos that can't be found anywhere else.

"We are honored to receive a platinum MarCom Award for our blog content," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of REACH. "Our goal has always been to empower our audience with valuable digital marketing information. This accolade affirms that we are on the right path and making a positive impact."

Read and subscribe to OutREACH News for the latest apartment marketing data and insights.

About REACH by RentCafe

Reach your audience, goals and potential with a full-service digital marketing agency for property management businesses. REACH by RentCafe® certified experts will help you create a winning web presence that drives leases and revenue with complete transparency. Services include website development, SEO, PPC, ILS advertising, social media, reputation management and more. See what's possible: reachbyrentcafe.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265154/REACH_MarCom_Awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265156/REACH_Logo.jpg

SOURCE REACH by RentCafe