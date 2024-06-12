Reach Cyber Charter School Celebrates the Class of 2024

Nearly 740 cyber school graduates across Pennsylvania receive diplomas during in-person commencement ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, Reach Cyber Charter School celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2024, sending off a group of 739 bright, ambitious students poised to make their mark on the world. Seniors from the statewide STEM-focused cyber school came together in person for the commencement ceremony at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa., in front of teachers, administrators, families and friends.

"On behalf of the entire staff and faculty of Reach Cyber, I'd like to give a warm congratulations to the Reach Cyber Class of 2024! We are immensely proud of all their accomplishments," said Jane Swan, Reach Cyber Charter School CEO. "With the strong foundation this group of students has built during their time at Reach Cyber, I am confident that they are prepared to take on the next great adventure in their lives – whether that's college, a job, military service, or other opportunities. We can't wait to see all the incredible things they will do and the impact they will have in their communities and beyond."

The students in the Class of 2024 have diverse backgrounds, educational histories, and talents, and all chose a cyber charter education to fit their unique interests, needs and abilities. Reach Cyber's personalized and flexible learning environment, designed specifically for a virtual setting, offers students the opportunity to learn at their own pace , pursue their passions, or receive additional support that may not be available to them at their local brick-and-mortar schools.

In total, the Class of 2024 earned more than $1 million in scholarships toward their higher education pursuits. Fifty-five percent of the graduates plan to continue their education at a 2-year or 4-year college, 28% have plans to enter the workforce, 5% will go on to vocational training, 2% are entering a branch of the military, and 10% are taking a gap year or pursuing other endeavors post grad.

Graduates in this year's class will go on to attend prestigious colleges and universities, including the University of Pennsylvania, on a full four-year scholarship; pursue artistic and entertainment dreams, such as a career in voice acting; and enter the workforce in new positions or expand upon already existing career pursuits started while still in school, including their own businesses.

During the ceremony, leadership announced the establishment of the Reach Cyber Alumni Association, in honor of the fifth anniversary of its first graduating class. The Alumni Association aims to help students stay connected after graduation and network for career growth and opportunities. The Class of 2024 will join more than 3,000 graduates as Reach Cyber alumni.

Since opening in 2016, Reach Cyber has grown to support nearly 7,000 students in grades K-12 through Pennsylvania. Reach Cyber provides a high-quality curriculum infused with STEM learning and one-of-a-kind career exploration and development opportunities for students in all grade levels. To learn more, please visit ReachCyber.org.

SOURCE Reach Cyber Charter School