Reach Deeper, Measure Smarter: SCANOLOGY Launches AccuArm Portable CMM

HANGZHOU, China, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As manufacturing becomes more complex, quality teams require measurement tools that combine precision, portability, and real production readiness. To address this need, SCANOLOGY introduces the AccuArm Portable Coordinate Measuring Machine (PCMM), a high-precision articulated arm designed for flexible inspection across shop floors, assembly lines, and metrology labs.

AccuArm integrates precision hardware, intelligent compensation technologies, and seamless software connectivity into a compact system that supports fixture adjustment, assembly inspection, and large-scale dimensional measurement directly at the point of production.

Built with an aerospace-grade carbon-fiber structure and high-precision encoders, AccuArm ensures stable and reliable measurement performance even in demanding industrial environments. The system is certified to ISO 10360-12, delivering trusted accuracy for inspection and verification tasks across a wide range of applications.

To improve real-world measurement consistency, AccuArm incorporates multiple intelligent compensation technologies, including thermal compensation for both arm and workpiece, force compensation for probe variation, and multi-frame optimization to reduce random error and enhance measurement confidence.

Designed for true portability, AccuArm features a lightweight structure with spring counterbalance, enabling near-weightless operation and single-person deployment. Additional features include hot-swappable fast-charging batteries, wireless USB data transmission, plug-and-play probe replacement, and flexible mounting options such as tripods, magnetic bases, and vacuum suction systems. A full 360-degree joint design further improves accessibility in confined spaces.

AccuArm is available in three configurations—S (Superior), E (Enhanced), and C (Classic)—with reach options from 1.5 to 4.5 meters. It supports integrated GD&T analysis and fixture inspection tools for faster decision-making on the shop floor.

The system works seamlessly with SCANOLOGY's ecosystem of handheld 3D scanners and photogrammetry solutions via DefinSight 3D Software, and is also compatible with mainstream metrology platforms including PolyWorks, Metrolog X4, and Verisurf.

AccuArm is engineered to support demanding inspection tasks across a wide range of industries.

Fixture Adjustment and Assembly Inspection

Monitor positioning deviations in real time to accelerate fixture adjustment, improve assembly accuracy, and enhance manufacturing efficiency.

Battery Pack Measurement

Perform high-precision inspection of battery packs, sealing surfaces, and enclosure dimensions to help ensure safe and reliable assembly.

Heavy Machinery Inspection

Measure large and complex components directly on-site to identify deviations quickly, reduce rework, and improve production quality.

Aerospace Inspection

Inspect blades, structural components, and critical assemblies with the accuracy required for aerospace manufacturing and maintenance.

SOURCE SCANOLOGY