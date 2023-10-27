Reach Education Mourns the Tragic Loss of Scholarship Recipient Abdelrahman Abu Shammala and His Family

WORTH, Ill., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years ago in Gaza, Abdelrahman Abu Shammala was a recipient of the Reach Education Fund scholarship, enabling him to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. Sadly, on October 26th, 2023, Abdelrahman was tragically killed by an Israeli bombing, along with more than 20 members of his family.

Abdelrahman Abu Shammala, a brilliant medical school student killed along with 20 family members

Reach Education is deeply saddened by the loss of Abdelrahman and his family. The organization's thoughts and prayers are with those who knew and loved him, and with all those who are affected by the current devastating events. "At just 23, Abdelrahman's journey as a Reach Education scholarship recipient was one filled with promise, hope, and determination. He was a young man with a bright future, and the loss of his life is a profound tragedy. We remember the day Abdelrahman received his scholarship, thanks to his 96.7% GPA, as a testament to his hard work and dedication to his education. It is a memory we will forever cherish," says Walid Mizyed, Executive Director of Reach Education Fund.

Reach Education extends their sincerest condolences to the survivors and their families, as well as to their dedicated supporters and donors during this incredibly challenging time. Reach Education Fund remains committed to its mission of providing educational opportunities to students in need. They honor Abdelrahman's memory and will continue our work to make education accessible to as many young minds in Gaza and The West Bank as possible, in his spirit of determination and hope.

For those who wish to offer support during this difficult time, the organization encourages contributions to the Reach Education Fund in Abdelrahman's memory. This support will help them continue to make a difference in the lives of students who, like Abdelrahman, aspire to achieve their dreams through education.

For more information and media inquiries:

Contact Ghada Shurrab

(470) 445-7977

[email protected]

About Reach Education:

Reach Education is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities to students in The West Bank and Gaza Strip. Since its inception, Reach Education has awarded scholarships to countless deserving students, helping them achieve their dreams and create brighter futures for themselves and their communities. www.reacheducationfund.com

SOURCE Reach Education Fund