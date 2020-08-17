Reach Hairvana

Designed for people who love the exhilaration of staying head-to-toe healthy, Wellphoria lets them bring that feel-good glow to their strands so they can reach the ultimate state of pure hairvana.

Wellphoria is infused with a plant-based blend of 99% pure CBD at 50ppm and Hemp Seed Oil.

This optimal haircare blend is proven to address all 5 dimensions of hair wellness, delivering 4X* the strength, 6X** the conditioning, 1.5X** the softness, vivid shine and a balanced scalp—in just one use.

Keeping a healthy lifestyle in mind, all Wellphoria formulas are non-intoxicating, vegan, not tested on animals, and free of SLS/SLES sulfates***, parabens, dyes, mineral oil, and gluten.

With Wellphoria, wellness lovers can bring the thrill of feeling fulfilled to their hair and revel in the rush of reaching hairvana. For more information about Wellphoria, visit www.wellphoriabeauty.com

* With Wellphoria shampoo, conditioner or masque, and oil vs. a non-conditioning shampoo.

** With Wellphoria shampoo, conditioner or masque, and oil vs. untreated damaged hair.

***SLS/SLES Sulfates=Sodium Lauryl Sulfate/Sodium Laureth Sulfate.

About Zotos Professional

Zotos Professional offers a full range of hair care, texture service and hair color options for salon professionals and those who demand salon quality at home. Since 1929, Zotos has been an industry innovator, responsible for numerous groundbreaking hair care discoveries over the past century. Acquired by Henkel in 2017, Zotos continues to expand its portfolio of 5-star power professional brands for hair creators everywhere.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2019, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Brand Contact:

Kaplow Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wellphoria Beauty

Related Links

http://www.wellphoriabeauty.com

