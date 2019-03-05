Reach Higher to Host 5th Anniversary College Signing Day with Former First Lady Michelle Obama and the University of California at UCLA on May 1

ARLINGTON, Va., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 1st, Reach Higher will host the 2019 College Signing Day with former First Lady Michelle Obama and the University of California (UC) on the UCLA campus. The event will be held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion with over 9,000 students from across California. UC's eight other undergraduate campuses will hold simultaneous events. This is the fifth anniversary of the Reach Higher Initiative, which Mrs. Obama launched at a College Signing Day event in San Antonio, Texas in 2014.



College Signing Day celebrates high school seniors and transfer students choosing to pursue higher education at a professional training program, a community college, a four-year college or university, or the military, and continues Mrs. Obama's efforts to inspire young people to pursue their education past high school. In addition to the national College Signing Day event in Los Angeles, thousands of events are planned in every state across the country by schools, communities, students, and organizations committed to helping students pursue higher education.

Mrs. Obama encourages people across the country to join her in celebrating College Signing Day by wearing their college apparel and sharing the importance of higher education on social media using #CollegeSigningDay and #BetterMakeRoom.



Livestream will be available with details forthcoming. The event will be open to the press.

The University of California is proud to co-sponsor College Signing Day 2019, an event that reflects UC's commitment to ensuring that college is within reach for all students. As California's premier research university, UC enrolls more than 220,000 undergraduate students each year, more than 40 percent of whom are among the first in their families to attend college.

As part of her work with Reach Higher, Mrs. Obama has hosted College Signing Day events in Philadelphia, PA in 2018; New York City, NY in 2016 and 2017; Detroit, MI in 2015; and San Antonio, TX in 2014.



About the Reach Higher Initiative

Reach Higher, started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House, works to inspire every student in the U.S. to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school, whether at a professional training program, a community college, a four-year college or university, or in the military. Reach Higher continues to help underrepresented students navigate the college-going process by raising awareness about helpful tools and resources; meeting students where they are and tailoring technical assistance to meet their unique needs; and building the capacity of the school counseling profession. The Reach Higher Initiative now lives at The Common Application, a non-profit membership organization dedicated to access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. For additional information about Reach Higher and the Common App, visit reachhigher.org and commonapp.org .

About the University of California

The University of California is the state's premier public research university with 10 campuses, five medical centers and three affiliated national laboratories. It has more than 227,000 faculty and staff, educates 280,000 students, and has more than 2 million alumni living and working around the world. The scale of its research and academic reach make it an engine for economic and social mobility in California and the nation, and its activities contribute than $46B to the state's economy each year.

