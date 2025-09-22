REACH LA Presents "Back To Our Roots" LGBTQIA+ Youth Summit in Partnership with Emerson College

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, September 27, 2025, REACH LA , in partnership with Emerson College, will host its first-ever LGBTQIA+ Youth Summit: "Back To Our Roots"—a youth-led conference dedicated to empowerment, creativity, and community building. Taking place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Emerson College (5960 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028), this free, one-day summit caters to LGBTQIA+ youth and families.

Flyer for REACH LA's first-ever LGBTQIA+ Youth Summit, "Back to Our Roots," taking place Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Emerson College in Los Angeles

The summit is designed to amplify the voices of young people while fostering strong support systems among educators, parents, and community leaders. Attendees will engage in a full day of programming that includes workshops built around REACH LA's four pillars—Mental Health and Wellness, Arts Innovation, Social Justice, and Workforce Development. Additional offerings include free HIV testing, a resource fair, live performances, and much more.

This summit provides a safe, inclusive space where youth can freely express their hopes, challenges, and aspirations, while accessing the mentorship and resources they need to thrive. Through interactive workshops, keynote speakers, and breakout sessions, the Youth Summit will tackle topics that matter most to today's LGBTQIA+ youth.

"Hosting this summit was so important to us, especially right now when conversations around LGBTQIA+ identities, particularly within BIPOC communities, continue to be harmful and divisive," said Lucy Rangel, Program Manager of Community Development at REACH LA. "We wanted to make sure our youth feel seen and supported, while equipping their families with the language and necessary tools to uplift and protect them. The unfortunate truth is, there will always be voices questioning our worth and place in this world. That's why it's even more important for our young people to hear louder voices that reflect their power, beauty, and resilience. We're here to amplify those voices and give them the tools to protect their mental health, express themselves freely, and push back with pride."

Featured activities include a Vogue dance workshop facilitated by the phenomenal Packrat, an art workshop with Los Angeles-based community artist Jackie Hernandez, guided meditation, youth-led panels, and continuous showings of films submitted to the Los Angeles Public Library's Teens of L.A. Film Fest—all curated to uplift and inspire youth through wellness and creative expression. Every element of the summit is grounded in cultural relevance, intersectionality, and community care.

RSVP is required and can be completed here . The official flyer is available for download here . For more information, please visit the non-profit's website at https://www.reachla.info.

ABOUT REACH LA

REACH LA is a nonprofit organization committed to uplifting LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults through the arts, advocacy, wellness, and community engagement. We provide inclusive, affirming spaces where youth can build power, pursue wellness, and create meaningful change.

