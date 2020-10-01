Reach Media's Nationally Syndicated Show, The Morning Hustle, And 300 Entertainment Declared A Winner Of "The Song" Contest, A Music Competition Elevating Independent Artists And Promoting A New Anthem For Change

"After receiving over 3,000 entrees from across the globe, we are excited to be the vessel to introduce the world to Sunny Dizzle and Steakawese, said Colby Tyner, Vice President of Programming, Radio One. " This contest was a huge success."

"The Song" Contest, sponsored by McDonald's Black and Positively Golden, was designed to provide an opportunity for independent artists to use their art to create music that reflects the current climate, elevates the collective consciousness and promotes hope and change. A panel of judges, which included CEO of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles, scored the entries based on their message, originality, quality, and composition.

"I think this song from Memphis embodied everything about Memphis... not just the hood of Memphis, but the soul of Memphis," said Kevin Liles." This song didn't just come from someone who just wanted to make music. It came from someone that had a soul that said I have a responsibility to actually let the people know what the soul of Memphis is about. There's no better opportunity than to be able to express yourself the way you feel at the moment. That's Art!"

Sunny Dizzle of was unaware his group's song had been entered into the contest until he learned they were one of the top three finalists. He is grateful their music and message will now be shared with the world.

"First off, I want to say THANKS to everyone involved for this moment. The song was never made to win a contest, but it was made to bring awareness to the issues we as black people are facing in America," said Sunny Dizzle. "Although my Steaksawse brothers and I are appreciative of this amazing opportunity, we are dedicating this win to all those that have lost their lives to police brutality."

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the Company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 59 broadcast stations (including HD stations) in 15 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company's growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to reflect the Company's multi-media operations better. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains as the radio division of the company. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the African-American community with social, news and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Through its national, multi-media operations, the Company and One Solution provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African-American and urban audiences. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland.

SOURCE Reach Media, Inc.