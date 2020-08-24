Reach Media's Nationally Syndicated Show, 'The Morning Hustle', And 300 Entertainment Launch "The Song" Contest, A New Competition In Search Of An Anthem That Addresses The Current Climate And Gives Voice To Independent Artists

"We are excited to hear from the great talent that exists across the country as we seek to find 'The Song,'" said Colby Tyner. "This is the perfect moment for a new anthem. Our community needs to hear a voice of acknowledgment and encouragement, and Radio One can be a vehicle for that expression."

"Hip Hop has always been a platform that gave a voice to the voiceless, and we felt it was time for voices to be given a chance to be heard," added Headkrack, On-Air Personality, The Morning Hustle, Reach Media.

Contest participants must be unsigned artists who produce original music that addresses the current ills in the country, including the COVID-19 pandemic, police brutality, the economy, and racial injustice and unrest. They will document their creative process and submit the finished music for consideration. A panel of judges, which includes CEO of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles, will select the winner based on the song's message, originality, quality, and composition. The winner will be announced on September 25, 2020 and will be featured in an unplugged performance on YouTube provided by 300 Entertainment.

"We are looking for that special song that makes you feel a certain way and makes us proud," said Kevin Liles, CEO, 300 Entertainment.

To learn more about "The Song" Contest visit https://themorninghustle.com/141567/thesong.

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers in the United States. Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), TV One (tvone.tv), CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), iOne Digital (ionedigital.com) and One Solution. Formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the Company was founded in 1980 with a single radio station and now owns and/or operates 59 broadcast stations (including HD stations) in 15 urban markets in the United States, making it one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies. The Company's growth led to diversification into syndicated radio programming, cable television and online digital media. As a result, in 2017, Radio One, Inc. was renamed Urban One, Inc. to reflect the Company's multi-media operations better. While the Company was renamed Urban One, Radio One remains the brand of the radio division and all of its radio assets. Through Reach Media, Inc., the Company operates nationally syndicated radio programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. TV One is a national cable television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series, and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Launched in January 2019, CLEO TV is a lifestyle and entertainment cable television network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. iOne Digital is a collection of digital platforms providing the African-American community with social, news and entertainment content across numerous branded websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire branded websites. One Solution provides award-winning, fully integrated advertising solutions across the entire Urban One multi-media platform. Through its national, multi-media operations, the Company and One Solution provides advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to African-American and urban audiences. Finally, Urban One owns a minority interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland.

