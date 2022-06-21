Reach Mobile and T-Mobile Extend Strategic Turnkey Wholesale-as-a-Service Agreement

T-Mobile Wholesale Partners Can Leverage ReachNEXT to Accelerate Time to Market and Offer Mobile Services Quickly and Easily

BOSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach Mobile today announced it has extended its strategic, turnkey Wholesale-as-a-Service (WaaS) agreement with T-Mobile, America's 5G leader, with the largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. The companies will use ReachNEXT , a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that accelerates and streamlines how businesses bring network-based services to market.

T-Mobile wholesale customers can utilize ReachNEXT, a one-stop-shop for launching and operating use cases such as MVNO, Fixed Wireless Access, Failover Internet, and IOT with unprecedented simplicity and speed, potentially reaching millions of homes. Today's announcement also extends a multi-year MVNO agreement through which T-Mobile will continue to serve as the network for Reach Mobile's nationwide subscribers.

Virtually everything needed to operate a network-based service can be found in ReachNEXT, the cloud-native platform, including the front-end customer experiences, back office customer care and operations portals, and turnkey, pre-integrated access into the T-Mobile network. Capabilities include billing, policy, catalog and data plan management, provisioning, layered security, and customer care, which can be deployed as an end-to-end solution, plug-and-play modules, or REST APIs.

"This strategic Wholesale-as-a-Service agreement with T-Mobile is truly groundbreaking because it not only ensures our Reach Mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile's nationwide network, but it also offers T-Mobile wholesale clients the ability to deploy wireless services offerings quickly and easily using the ReachNEXT platform," said Reach Mobile CEO, Harjot Saluja.

"Our wholesale partners are looking for a rapid and seamless path to offer innovative wireless services. The combination of T-Mobile's powerful nationwide network with the ReachNEXT platform provides the inherent flexibility and scalability necessary for our wholesale partners to deploy these services quickly and easily with immediate monetization benefits," said Daniel Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale.

About Reach Mobile

Reach Mobile has integrated with more than 50 carriers across 75 countries and currently supports 40mm monthly active users with its first use case, toll-free data. Reach Mobile believes that connecting people and things to network possibilities will ultimately create a better world. With offices in Boston, Bangalore, and Ottawa, Reach Mobile is fueled by a decade of wireless expertise and the innovative spirit of a startup. Reach Mobile is the creator of ReachNEXT, a global SaaS platform that radically simplifies how network-based services are launched and operated. Explore full capabilities at www.reachNEXT.com, and experience the platform in action at www.reachmobile.com.

