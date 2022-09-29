Reach Mobile Announces Long Overdue Makeover for Enterprise Connectivity

Reach Mobile Elevates Enterprise Connectivity Solutions with Consumer-Grade Simplicity; Expands MVNE Concept to New Levels of Turnkey Simplicity and Use Case Variety

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the consumer connectivity space has seen radical transformation and innovation due to MVNOs like Reach Mobile and others, enterprise connectivity has remained largely primitive and stagnant, if not archaic. Building on the phenomenal success of its consumer MVNO model, Reach Mobile today announced a game changer for enterprise and business clients with its new Enterprise Connectivity Suite. Reach Mobile's connectivity-as-a-service (CaaS) platform enables businesses to connect employees, work sites, and business assets with new levels of simplicity, flexibility, and time-to-market.

Reach Mobile's CaaS for enterprises dramatically changes the next generation of connected businesses -- whether they have ten lines or 100,000 lines + to manage. And with the proliferation of private networks and the explosion of personal and IoT devices within the enterprise segment, Reach Mobile can quickly and easily manage and solve these issues. Traditionally, telecom enterprise solutions have come with high overhead, limited flexibility, and a long sales cycle. Reach's Enterprise Connectivity Suite enables businesses to quickly deploy or configure custom business solutions from a library of turnkey modules, CX frameworks, and marketplace integrations, allowing for significantly faster time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership for businesses of all sizes.

Reach's Enterprise Connectivity Suite is a one-stop-shop for enterprises needing to connect employees, work sites, and IoT devices, accommodating a variety of business demands. Whether a business is in need of basic connectivity but doesn't want to navigate complex carrier sales cycles or a business with a diverse ecosystem of devices on a smaller scale, the Enterprise Connectivity Suite offers something for everyone. Additionally, businesses that want to launch their own white-labeled connectivity use cases, such as an MVNO or IoT, and ecosystem providers who want a turnkey solution that they themselves white-label and offer to businesses, can do so with the Reach Enterprise Connectivity Suite.

"Enterprises have unique connectivity needs compared to consumers, but at the end of the day, we all desire intuitive and elegant products," said Harjot Saluja, CEO, Reach Mobile. "Our vision is that the entire mobile ecosystem including carriers, cable operators, MSPs – and even enterprises themselves – can leverage the building blocks of our Enterprise Connectivity Suite to bring a long overdue makeover to enterprise mobility."

About the Reach Enterprise Connectivity Suite:

Enterprises can purchase connectivity, configure industry and use-case-specific services, and easily manage connectivity across their business – all from Reach's cloud-native platform.

Reach is available as a turnkey platform so enterprises can deploy connectivity use cases (such as a company-wide smartphone plan) without needing a single engineer. Modules and APIs are also available.

Enterprises can easily perform bulk actions such as adding or assigning hundreds of SIM cards at once, or assigning data limits and usage policies by region, department, or group label.

Managers and employees are empowered with self-service mobility tools to lessen the burden on IT teams. For example, employees can activate their line and port their number from a company-branded app. Experiences for all stakeholders – including end users, admins, and support agents – are available out-of-the-box and ready to white-label as needed.

Complex billing structures can be managed simply with interactive invoices, billing by region/department/group, multiple wallets, real-time labeling, and unlimited hierarchy levels.

Analytics and KPI dashboards offer real-time insights into data plan costs, usage trends, outliers and incidents across the enterprise footprint.

Marketplace of pre-integrated third-party solutions, and ability to integrate via API.

Enterprises can sell connectivity solutions alongside their existing offerings with minimal setup effort, such as a pet supply company that wants to sell data-enabled dog collars, or a car insurance company that wants to sell connected dash cams.

Additional turnkey use cases can be bundled into Reach's Enterprise Connectivity Suite, including MVNO, Fixed Wireless Access, Back-up LTE / Failover Internet, Voice-over-LTE, and Fiber/Broadband Back Office.

"Enterprises and businesses of all sizes are looking for unique and valuable add-ons to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market – whether that's by offering IoT product extensions to customers, bundling third-party apps and services, or improving employee engagement with a company-branded smartphone plan. Our belief is that any company, regardless of size or technical resources, should be able to get the best wireless innovations out-of-the-box," concluded Saluja.

Reach Mobile

Reach Mobile has integrated with more than 50 carriers across 75 countries and currently supports 40mm monthly active users with its first use case, toll-free data. Reach Mobile believes that connecting people and things to network possibilities will ultimately create a better world. With offices in Boston, Bangalore, and Ottawa, Reach Mobile is fueled by a decade of wireless expertise and the innovative spirit of a startup. Reach Mobile is the creator of ReachNEXT, a global SaaS platform that radically simplifies how network-based services are launched and operated. Explore full capabilities at www.reachNEXT.com, and experience the platform in action at www.reachmobile.com

