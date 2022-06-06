Reach Mobile Secures Additional $16 Million in Funding; Company Formally Announces ReachNEXT Platform to Deliver Next-Generation Network-Based Services

Total Raise for Reach Mobile is $35.6 Million to Date

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach Mobile today formally announced the company has secured an additional $8 Million in funding, bringing its two-quarter fundraise to $16 Million, for a total of $35.6 Million in funding to date. The company also announced the formal introduction of ReachNEXT , a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that accelerates and streamlines how companies bring network-based services to market. ReachNEXT offers a one-stop-shop for launching and operating use cases such as MVNO, Fixed Wireless Access, Failover Internet, and IOT with unprecedented simplicity and speed. Clients of ReachNEXT range from emerging lifestyle brands to broadband providers reaching millions of homes.

Virtually everything needed to operate a network-based service can be found in the cloud-native platform, including the front-end customer experiences, back office customer care and operations portals, and the network integration itself. Capabilities include billing, policy, catalog and data plan management, provisioning, layered security, and customer care, which can be deployed as an end-to-end solution, plug-and-play modules, or REST APIs.

"Demand for turnkey mobile and fixed wireless offerings is skyrocketing, particularly among ISPs" says Reach Mobile CEO, Harjot Saluja. "The platform provides a clear path to market for innovative offers that have previously taken years and millions to build."

"Reach is popularizing the idea that network-based services can be launched quickly and easily by companies without wireless expertise," said Jake Maas, Executive Vice President at Graham Holdings Company, a lead investor in Reach Mobile's recent $8 million funding round. "We're excited to help Reach double-down in the domestic broadband space and fuel growth in new geographies and use cases."

"ReachNEXT is built on the premise that cloud-native and software-defined networks will redefine how networks are leveraged and drive new monetization opportunities for carriers, solution providers, and enterprises," added Saluja. "It's our mission to make network-based services quicker to launch and easier to manage, and we believe the entire mobile ecosystem stands to benefit."

About Reach Mobile

Reach Mobile has integrated with more than 50 carriers across 75 countries and currently supports 40mm monthly active users with its first use case, toll-free data. Reach Mobile believes that connecting people and things to network possibilities will ultimately create a better world. With offices in Boston, Bangalore, and Ottawa, Reach Mobile is fueled by a decade of wireless expertise and the innovative spirit of a startup. Reach Mobile is the creator of ReachNEXT, a global SaaS platform that radically simplifies how network-based services are launched and operated. Explore full capabilities at www.reachNEXT.com , and experience the platform in action at www.reachmobile.com.

