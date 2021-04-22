Reach PLC Signs Multi-Year Renewal Deal With Taboola and Launches Mid Article Placements

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Reach PLC, the largest commercial national and regional news publisher in the UK which delivered 15 billion page views in 2020.

The partnership will result in Reach using Taboola's platform and suite of products across over 50 sites including the Mirror, Express, Daily Star, and OK! to increase audience loyalty and drive revenue with the aim of maintaining revenue expectations while driving engagement and personalisation.

All of Reach's sites will integrate Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated infinite scroll that provides readers with personalized content for a more engaging experience, enabling monetization of below-article placements. Reach will also expand the implementation of Taboola's Explore More product across all 50 assets—an offering designed to keep users visiting publisher sites directly from social media and apps, increasing engagement. Finally, Taboola's mid-article placements will be another part of the package, allowing for new revenue opportunities and ways to both engage readers and improve the user experience.

Taboola has already proven the value of its products for Reach, resulting in a 65% increase in overall revenue.

Terry Hornsby, Group Digital Director at Reach said: "Taboola has made a positive impact in driving revenue and traffic for Reach sites. We are looking forward to expanding our long-standing partnership further with more engaging and personalised content that meets the needs of our diverse and wide-reaching digital audience."

Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola said: "We are very excited to continue our long-term partnership with Reach, who have been an invaluable partner keeping audiences informed through its high calibre journalism. We've been working with the team for half a decade and look forward to continuing on this journey together with a publisher as committed to innovation as Taboola, to drive revenue and engagement as well as grow audience loyalty across their properties."

