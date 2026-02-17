R.E.A.C.H. Unveils Community Town Hall and New Health Services for Far Southside Feb 21

R.E.A.C.H. invites Far Southside residents to a February 21 community town hall to explore a suite of groundbreaking new health services, from a New Obstetrics Unit and Doula Services to housing for mothers, senior and men services, and vital mental health support, including adolescence.

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseland Equity and Community-Driven Health (R.E.A.C.H.) is a collaborative committed to transforming health outcomes on Chicago's Far Southside through equitable and compassionate care and is sponsoring a community town hall on Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11am-1pm.** This event will be held at The New Roseland Community Hospital, 45 W. 111th Street, Chicago.

This "Call to Action," event will allow residents to learn about new resources, and community updates, including:

Insurance support;

Senior Services;

New Obstetrics Unit at Roseland Community Hospital;

Doula Services;

"Roseland Cradle," a residential housing for pregnant mothers and mothers in need;

Men Services;

Adolescent Sustaining Healing Center for Mental Health;

and share your needs and concerns with R.E.A.C.H.

The collaborators participating in this event are: Roseland Community Hospital, TCA Health, Chicago Family Health Center, Christian Community Health Center, BELOVED, HRDI, Maryville, and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services. They serve the Auburn Gresham, Avalon Park, Beverly, Burnside, Chatham, Greater Grand Crossing, Morgan Park, Pullman, Riverdale, Roseland, Washington Heights, and West Pullman area. We are asking all residents to come out for this groundbreaking information and event.

"This 'Call to Action' event truly embodies R.E.A.C.H.'s mission to transform health outcomes through equitable and compassionate care, bringing together incredible collaborators to support our community. We urge everyone from Auburn Gresham to West Pullman to join us on February 21st to not only explore these essential new resources but also to share their voices and help shape the future of healthcare on the Far Southside," says Theresa Woods R.E.A.C.H. Project Manager.

Mission and Vision:

R.E.A.C.H. provides compassionate, community-driven healthcare to the Far South Side of Chicago by utilizing collaborative partnerships to transform and over- come systemic challenges.

Our vision is to be a cornerstone community resource recognized for driving excellence in patient care, health equity, and innovative solutions that enrich the well-being of our thriving population.

