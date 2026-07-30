Reach3 Insights Launches AI Listening to Help Brands Understand How Generative AI Makes Brand Product Recommendations

Research solution combines Reach3's expertise in immersive consumer research with AI analysis to reveal how recommendations vary by audience and buying context

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach3 Insights today announced AI Listening, a research solution that helps organizations understand how generative AI recommends brands, products, services, and content. Built on Reach3's conversational research methodologies and expertise in understanding consumer decision-making, the solution measures how recommendations vary by audience and buying context, helping organizations identify opportunities to improve their visibility across leading AI platforms.

Reach3 Insights launches AI Listening

As more consumers turn to platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok and Perplexity to decide what to buy, watch or choose, organizations are working to understand how AI is shaping product and content discovery. Because generative AI tailors recommendations to individual users and specific situations, the same question can produce different answers depending on who is asking and why. AI responses are also probabilistic, meaning even the same user asking the same question in the same situation may receive different results. AI Listening addresses this by recreating user and situational context and testing prompts repeatedly at scale to identify consistent patterns in AI recommendations.

Reach3's AI Listening solution can be applied across consumer goods, retail, financial services, health care, travel, entertainment and other industries where consumers are turning to AI for recommendations. For example, Warner Bros. Discovery is using the methodology to better understand how audiences discover entertainment content.

"The way people discover content is changing, and AI is becoming part of that process," said Sofia Gomez Garcia, executive director of Innovation, Special Projects & Global Community Management at Warner Bros. Discovery. "Understanding how our content is recommended, why it appears for different audiences and in different situations, and how those recommendations change depending on user prompt, gives us another way to think about discoverability."

AI Listening combines client-defined audience personas with demand spaces, or buying occasions, to recreate real-world decision scenarios. The full framework combines qualitative interviews, quantitative research, in-the-moment mobile ethnography, proprietary AI monitoring and vetting of recommendations with real consumers. Organizations can measure AI visibility, understand why recommendations occur and evaluate whether those recommendations resonate with their intended audiences.

"AI doesn't respond to everyone in the same way," said Patricia Chapin Bayley, Senior Vice President and product innovation lead for AI Listening at Reach3 Insights. "It responds differently depending on what it knows about the user and the occasion or context they are in. We built AI Listening to recreate those real-world situations at scale so organizations can understand how their brands appear in AI recommendations across different audiences, why they're being recommended and where they have opportunities to strengthen their AI visibility."

The solution helps organizations refine web presence, metadata, communications and search strategies while tracking changes in AI visibility over time.



Reach3 Insights is hosting a webinar on AI Listening on August 11 - sign up here: https://www.reach3insights.com/mrii-webinar-ai-listening



About Reach3 Insights

Reach3 Insights is an award-winning, full-service strategic insights consultancy helping leading brands uncover deeper truths and turn human understanding into business impact. Combining industry expertise with AI-driven conversational research methodologies, Reach3 captures the context, emotions and motivations behind consumer behavior for brands like Coca-Cola, Warner Bros. Discovery, PayPal, Samsung and Mars. Through agile research design and story-driven activation, Reach3 delivers richer, more authentic insights that inspire confident decisions and measurable growth. Part of Rival Group, Reach3 was recognized as a Top 5 most innovative full-service agency in Greenbook's 2025 GRIT report. reach3insights.com

Media contact:

Marie Melsheimer

[email protected]

+1-541-815-3951

SOURCE Reach3 Insights