97% of Americans Concerned About Rising Gas Prices As Many Cut Driving And Nonessential Trips, Reach3 Insights Finds

New Trade Winds program data shows sustained economic pressure reshaping everyday consumer routines and spending behavior

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly all Americans are concerned about rising prices across critical household expenses, and many are changing their daily routines in response, according to new findings from Trade Winds, a consumer sentiment program from Reach3 Insights powered by Rival Technologies. One year after tariffs first emerged as a major economic concern, the latest wave shows consumers becoming more deliberate about how they drive, spend and plan for everyday life.

Reach3 Insights finds 97% of Americans concerned about rising gas prices

Ninety-seven percent of Americans say they are concerned about rising gas prices. In response, 65% say they are cutting nonessential trips, 61% are driving less overall and 57% are planning errands more carefully.

Sustained cost pressure continues to shape spending decisions. Seventy-eight percent of Americans report negative feelings about the current economy, while 49% say they are not optimistic about the future.

"This is no longer just about reacting to headlines or temporary price increases. Consumers are adapting their routines around sustained economic pressure," said Matt Kleinschmit, CEO and founder of Reach3 Insights. "People are becoming more intentional about where they go, what they buy and which expenses still feel worthwhile. Brands need to understand these decisions are happening constantly in everyday, real-world moments, which is why continuous, immersive in-the-moment research matters."

The latest Trade Winds findings highlight additional shifts in consumer behavior:

Consumers are scrutinizing recurring expenses, as 38% say they are watching subscription costs more closely, while nearly half (49%) have considered canceling video streaming services.

Grocery prices remain the biggest source of financial strain. Sixty-six percent say rising grocery costs are affecting them most, followed by energy and utilities (39%), dining out (38%) and transportation (38%).

Economic pressure continues to shape consumer outlook. Seventy-eight percent of Americans report negative feelings about the current economy, with frustration (17%) and stress (16%) the most common emotions.

Consumers increasingly expect transparency from brands, with respondents calling for fair pricing and more. One study participant shared, "Trying to be deceptive about it…is more frustrating than being clear about why the added costs are occurring."

"This study makes it clear that economic pressure is changing how consumers make decisions day to day, and mirrors other recent research we've completed showing that purchase divisions are becoming more deliberate," said Varun Jog, research director at Reach3 Insights. "Trade-offs are happening in real time across categories, which is why it's more important than ever for brands to actively capture real-time insights on the emotional and contextual factors driving consumer purchase decisions."

For more, visit reach3insights.com/trade-winds.

About Trade Winds

Trade Winds is a mobile-first research initiative that captures real-time consumer sentiment and behavior as economic conditions evolve. The study uses Rival Technologies' AI-accelerated, conversational research platform to gather in-the-moment feedback from consumers across North America. This latest wave was conducted last month among a sample of U.S. adults using the high-quality, video-validated Rival Audiences consumer panel (N=480).

About Reach3 Insights

Reach3 Insights is an award-winning, full-service strategic insights consultancy helping leading brands uncover deeper truths and turn human understanding into business impact. Combining industry expertise with AI-driven conversational research methodologies, Reach3 captures the context, emotions and motivations behind consumer behavior for brands like Coca-Cola, John Deere, PayPal, Samsung and Mars. Through agile research design and story-driven activation, Reach3 delivers richer, more authentic insights that inspire confident decisions and measurable growth. Part of Rival Group, Reach3 was recognized as a Top 5 most innovative full-service agency in Greenbook's 2025 GRIT report. reach3insights.com

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SOURCE Reach3 Insights