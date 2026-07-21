Consumers Are Raising The Bar For Beverages, With 81% Saying A Drink Should Feel Worth It, Reach3 Insights Study Finds

Conversational research study reveals consumers expect beverages to deliver multiple benefits, fit the consumption occasion and create an experience that feels worthwhile

CHICAGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers have higher expectations for beverages than ever, with 81% saying they are disappointed when a drink doesn't feel "worth it," according to a new conversational research study from Reach3 Insights. The study found that consumers evaluate beverages on far more than taste, considering factors such as function, wellness, convenience, ingredients and the role a drink plays in a particular moment.

Reach3 Insights - Consumers expect beverages to satisfy multiple needs.

Consumers also expect beverages to satisfy multiple needs. More than half (55%) said they think about what a beverage does for them, not just how it tastes, while 69% said they use beverages as a reward, pick-me-up or treat. Whether they're choosing coffee, bottled water, sports drinks, soft drinks, beer or spirits, consumers look for products that match the occasion and deliver an experience that feels worthwhile.

"Traditional surveys do a good job measuring top-of-mind brand and product preferences, but they don't always capture the underlying motivations behind how people actually make decisions," said Jonathan Dore, EVP at Reach3 Insights. "Our immersive conversational research approach gets below the surface to reveal the situations and emotions driving consumer beverage choices, giving brands a much richer picture of what 'worth it' actually means."

Additional findings from the study include:

One in four consumers (25%) prioritize health goals, functional benefits and better-for-you beverages, while 28% choose drinks based on the occasion and social setting.

THC beverages continue to gain attention as consumers, especially millennials, look for controlled enjoyment and alternatives that deliver the desired experience with fewer perceived downsides.

Consumers see the future of beverages becoming healthier rather than more indulgent (52% vs. 19%), while 45% expect the category to become more value-focused versus more premium-focused (20%). Multicultural consumers are more likely to predict a shift to premium (32%).

Forty-five percent expect more non-alcoholic beverage options, compared with 25% who expect alcoholic beverages to play a larger role. Another 43% expect consumers to become more interested in discovering new beverages.

As consumers rethink what they expect from beverages, Reach3 Insights helps brands understand how consumer expectations, motivations and in-the-moment decision-making are changing through solutions such as Reach3's conversational insight communities, Journey Mapping and AI-powered qualitative research. This study surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers using Reach3 Insights' AI-accelerated, mobile-first conversational research methodology, powered by Rival Technologies, a leading insights platform that captures rich consumer feedback through natural, chat-based conversations.

Reach3 is hosting a webinar on July 23, 2026 at 11 am Pacific / 2 pm Eastern to discuss the findings: https://www.reach3insights.com/masterclass-webinar-from-function-to-feeling-decoding-todays-beverage-choices

About Reach3 Insights

Reach3 Insights is an award-winning, full-service strategic insights consultancy helping leading brands uncover deeper truths and turn human understanding into business impact. Combining industry expertise with AI-driven conversational research methodologies, Reach3 captures the context, emotions and motivations behind consumer behavior for brands like Coca-Cola, PayPal, Samsung and Mars. Through agile research design and story-driven activation, Reach3 delivers richer, more authentic insights that inspire confident decisions and measurable growth. Part of Rival Group, Reach3 was recognized as a Top 5 most innovative full-service agency in Greenbook's 2025 GRIT report. reach3insights.com

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SOURCE Reach3 Insights