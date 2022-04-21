Reachdesk Announces Company-Wide Carbon Neutrality

– In honor of Earth Day 2022, the company also announces a long-term commitment to partner with Rewards.Earth to plant trees around the world –

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reachdesk , the only global, data-driven gifting platform, today announced the company is officially carbon neutral as of March 2022. Reachdesk has worked with its marketplace, logistics, and charity partners to create a more sustainable future for corporate gifting and to fully offset its carbon impact on the planet.

"Our mission at Reachdesk is to create moments that matter at scale while ensuring our work has the smallest impact on the planet, and we've now done just that by reaching our goal of being a carbon neutral global company," said Temy Mancusi-Ungaro, Chief Executive Officer at Reachdesk. "There are two major aspects of sustainability when it comes to gifting; number one is the sourcing of gifts and number two is the shipping of the gifts themselves, and I'm pleased to report we're positively creating change on both fronts."

Reachdesk partnered with Green Places, the all-in-one sustainability platform, to calculate the overall impact gifting has had on the planet, measure its total carbon emission output as a company, and create a strategy to reduce emissions wherever possible.

"Reachdesk is doing a great job of creating a more sustainable corporate gifting solution," said Alex Lassiter, Founder and CEO of Green Places. "In addition to offering sustainable gift options, Reachdesk is committed to implementing sustainable practices within all areas of their business. Green Places is proud to be Reachdesk's chosen partner to help bring their green initiatives to life."

In an effort to continue making a positive impact on the planet, Reachdesk has implemented the following initiatives:

Partnered with Sustainable Vendors : Developed partnerships with marketplace vendors across the globe who are committed to conscious and sustainable practices, including Fairware, Project Merchandise and more;

: Developed partnerships with marketplace vendors across the globe who are committed to conscious and sustainable practices, including Fairware, Project Merchandise and more; Expanded its Network of Local Vendors around the world : Buying and shipping locally reduces cost, time, and global emissions;

: Buying and shipping locally reduces cost, time, and global emissions; Implemented Sustainable Gifting Options : Added more than 55 charitable/sustainable eGift options to the Reachdesk platform, allowing end-users to donate instead of claiming a physical gift;

: Added more than 55 charitable/sustainable eGift options to the Reachdesk platform, allowing end-users to donate instead of claiming a physical gift; Established a Green Team : Created an internal team with one representative from each department, who will implement actions at the ground level to proactively reduce carbon emissions and increase sustainability efforts across the company's three offices.

: Created an internal team with one representative from each department, who will implement actions at the ground level to proactively reduce carbon emissions and increase sustainability efforts across the company's three offices. Planted Trees Around the World: Partnered with Rewards.Earth to plant trees around the world, offsetting CO2 and combating climate change;

"We are delighted to be partnering with Reachdesk to make a positive impact on the environmental and social space," said Jim Holland, Co-founder, and CEO of Rewards.Earth. "Together, we can offset CO2 and combat climate change, all while spreading joy via a gift. The trees we plant across the globe will only further our mission to be net-zero worldwide by 2030."

The team at Reachdesk recognizes how imperative it is that companies of all sizes take action and embrace the benefits of a green economy, which directly ties into its sustainable gifting strategy. "Our vision is to create a world in which every business is loved by its customers, employees, and the planet," added Mancusi-Ungaro.

For more information about Reachdesk's sustainability initiative, Rewards.Earth, or Green Places, please visit reachdesk.com/sustainability .

About Reachdesk

Reachdesk is the only global, data-driven gifting platform that empowers companies to deliver moments that matter at scale. We help businesses build deeper connections by sending personalized and timely gifts to prospects, customers, and employees. Reachdesk's technology seamlessly integrates into a company's tech stack to gather actionable insights through an intelligent platform that creates better-informed gifting strategies. For more information, please visit www.reachdesk.com/ .

About Rewards.Earth

Rewards.Earth provides a platform for individuals to offset their carbon emissions by planting trees in the UK and overseas. The UK trees are planted by The Green Task Force, which is made up of veterans who are transitioning from the armed services. Many of these veterans suffer from conditions such as PTSD, but The Green Task Force provides them a pathway to nationally-recognized qualifications and ultimately employment, whilst assisting in their rehabilitation and reintegration through "Nature-Based Therapy," with proven success. Our overseas projects provide reforestation in some of the most environmentally challenged areas of the globe, helping people, communities, and wildlife. For more information, please visit https://rewards.earth/ .

About Green Places

Green Places is a climate technology platform that simplifies sustainability for businesses. Using the company's software and services, businesses can assess their carbon footprints, set emission reduction goals, track progress, and report out to all shareholders. Green Places believes every business has the power to make a more positive impact on the environment and is enabling meaningful climate change across all industries. To learn more about Green Places visit www.greenplaces.com .

