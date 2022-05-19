Reachdesk Leads the Gifting Industry with Brand Guarantees, Including a 5x Return On Investment

Global gifting platform implements three new guarantees that significantly elevate the customer gifting experience

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reachdesk , the only global, data-driven gifting platform, today announced multiple new brand guarantees, including a guaranteed 5x return on investment (ROI) on generated pipeline within the first year, helping customers gift with confidence and optimize their sends.

Reachdesk's brand guarantees showcase the company's commitment to its customers' gifting success, by creating fast, measurable, sustainable, and transparent solutions. The new brand guarantees include:

5x ROI Guarantee: Reachdesk guarantees a 5x ROI on qualifying pipeline spend using the Reachdesk platform, for qualifying customers.

If a customer can purchase the same gift from the same supplier at a lower, non-promotional price, Reachdesk will refund the difference in credit. Refund Guarantee: Reachdesk guarantees that should a customer conclude their contract, the remaining customer-funded credit balance will be refunded at the customer's convenience; either immediately upon request or within 30 days if the customer does not seek the balance sooner.

Reachdesk's new brand guarantees are an industry-first; not only has the company created guarantees that hold them accountable to customers' success, they have also enhanced their partner commitment by ensuring that Reachdesk customers have the best-in-class solutions for gifting no matter what. The new guarantees further Reachdesk's company vision to create a world in which every business is loved by its customers, employees, and the planet.

"At Reachdesk, we strive to provide our customers with the most effective results-driven tools in the industry to create moments that matter at scale, and we've done just that with our new brand guarantees," said Alex Olley, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Reachdesk. "Measuring ROI is one of the most important factors for any business,especially in the current economic environment, and we have successfully built a unique and intelligent tool that allows customers to measure the impact of their gifting strategy, placing them in the best position possible to exceed their goals."

Reachdesk customer Salesloft, the sales engagement platform, has seen significant benefits from the company's new brand guarantees. "You just can't argue with the ROI we see from Reachdesk," said Kelly Walters, Senior Marketing Manager, Salesloft. "It's a really easy ask for me to invest more in gifting because the results speak for themselves."

This announcement comes on the heels of an exciting year of company growth, including being named the 18th fastest growing product of 2021 according to G2, expanding the executive team with several new hires, and the recent announcement about becoming a global carbon neutral company.

For more information about Reachdesk's new brand guarantees, please visit https://reachdesk.com/brand-guarantees .

About Reachdesk

Reachdesk is the only global, data-driven gifting platform that empowers companies to deliver moments that matter at scale. We help businesses build deeper connections by sending personalized and timely gifts to prospects, customers, and employees. Reachdesk's technology powers valuable engagement insights and granular reporting on ROI so that your budget is spent where it matters most. Our platform integrates with your tech stack to deliver moments that matter across the entire customer and employee lifecycle. For more information, please visit www.reachdesk.com/ .

