Reachify to Spice Up Customer Experience, Hires Edwin Ojeda as Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

Reachify

20 Jun, 2023, 08:54 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reachify (www.reachify.io), North America's premier enabler of restaurant engagement automation, announced today that seasoned leadership maven, Edwin Ojeda, has been hired as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new capacity, he will be responsible for all go-to-market functions while the company disrupts the restaurant experience through intelligent automation.

Continue Reading
Edwin Ojeda joins Reachify as Chief Revenue Officer.
"Customer experience across all aspects of life is the new frontier," said Zeel Jadia, Reachify Chief Executive Officer. "Edwin brings the enterprise experience and leadership we need to harness this vast new opportunity that we have created in the market. I am beyond excited to have him joining our executive team."

With more than 25 years of experience, Ojeda has an impressive combination of sales acceleration, enterprise automation and leadership. Prior to joining Reachify, Ojeda held various sales and leadership roles focused on the enterprise delivery of automation powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence at industry leading firms such as Automation Anywhere, Automic Software, BMC Software, Evotek. Ojeda resides in Houston and volunteers as a counselor for Candelighters Houston.

The company has been cooking up a fresh concept with automation and call deflection, transforming old-school phone-in orders into modern, efficient, digital culinary experiences. The objective? To streamline operations, revolutionize customer experience, and tackle the industry's most pressing challenge of increasing brand loyalty, head-on.

"Innovation is the lifeblood of growth," said Ojeda. "This dynamic market is ripe for disruption, and I am excited to assist restaurants adapt and flourish in a digital-first world. It's an exciting time to be joining the leadership team."

The intersection between restaurants and digital innovation are inextricably linked. Together, we're not just redefining the dining experience - we're reimagining it!

About Us:

Reachify, the pioneering force in restaurant engagement automation, is reimagining how restaurants serve their customers. By moving traditional phone orders to a seamless, automated platform, customers will experience their favorite restaurants in a whole new way. The combination of automation and AI driven interaction will offer one-click access to online ordering, directions, and catering; all while increasing order volume capacity and accuracy. Now, restaurant owners can focus on the food, not the phone.

To get a taste of the future, visit us at www.reachify.io.

Press Contact: Sara Lewis, +1 (800) 215-0522 , [email protected]

SOURCE Reachify

