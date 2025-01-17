Reaching for Love: The Postal Service's 2025 Forever Stamp

"The non-specificity of the figures allows a variety of people to see themselves in this stamp," said Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS who selected Haring's work for the stamp design. "Partners getting married, celebrating an anniversary, siblings sending each other a heartfelt greeting, or even party planners setting a positive tone for their event."

Intended to evoke feelings of warmth and playfulness, the release is perfectly timed for Valentine's Day cards and can add sentiment and whimsy to letters, birthday or graduation cards, baby shower invitations or notes of thanks throughout the year.

Centered on a red heart with motion lines radiating toward two moving figures, Haring's drawing suggests the figures are dancing in the presence of love. The joyful image allows the viewer to project their own meaning of love in the context of their choosing. The words "FOREVER" and "USA" are separated by a dot and written in black.

The release is a continuation of the popular Love series introduced in 1973 and is now available at Post Office locations nationwide and online at the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps.

The Love (2025) stamps will be issued in panes of 20. Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

News of the stamps is being shared on social media with the hashtag #LoveStamps.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, dedication ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: Marti Johnson

[email protected]

usps.com/news

Local contact: Paul Smith

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service