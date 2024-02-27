Reaching for the Future: TECNO Pioneers AI Revolution in Smart Devices, Extending Reach for Global Users

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO has announced its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence capabilities - TECNO AIOS, aiming at enhancing the mobile experience for global users. With a commitment to bridging the gap between the current mobile devices and AI capabilities, TECNO reveals how its AI-powered ecosystem is set to revolutionize the future of intelligent software.

"The future of smart devices is AI-driven, and we have a grand vision for an AI-powered ecosystem at TECNO through our latest AI concept. We are currently implementing cutting-edge AI with new smartphones, AI and AR-powered products, innovative concepts and more to make smart living a reality for global users, making the latest innovations accessible by everyone," declared by Jude You, Director of Engineering from TECNO.

TECNO's AI capabilities are designed to make life simpler and more efficient, from phone operation and information acquisition to content creation and service acquisition.

Through strategic partnerships, including a significant collaboration with Google and MediaTek, TECNO is integrating AI into every aspect of the mobile experience. The integration of Google AI Suites, such as Google Gemini, Duet AI, and Gmail AI features, demonstrates TECNO's dedication to enhancing efficiency and creativity for its users.

In the realm of processing power and AI capabilities, TECNO is harnessing the strength of MediaTek's latest innovations. MediaTek has made a significant push into the premium segment with its 3rd generation premium chipset, the Dimensity 9300, which boasts advanced AI capabilities.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 is a game-changer, delivering unparalleled AI performance with its 7th-gen APU 790 processor," said Will Chen, Wireless Business Group, Assistant General Manager from MediaTek. "With its support for advanced generative AI models and ecosystems, the Dimensity 9300 is designed for the future of on-device AI applications. Our partnership with TECNO is a testament to our mutual commitment to bringing the most advanced AI features to users in global emerging markets."

Empowering Local Users with Customized AI Assistant

Central to TECNO's AI innovation is 'Ella,' the newly-revamped creative personal AI assistant that supports multiple languages for global markets. Over the years, Ella has matured from a simple voice assistant into an AI companion that's revolutionizing user interaction. Now equipped with the most advanced generative AI, Ella represents a leap in technology, making everyday tasks like searching the web and note-taking more efficient and personalized for users in diverse linguistic regions.

In addition to personal assistance, TECNO AI is set to revolutionize social media communication with capabilities such as real-time translation for phone calls and automatic video subtitle generation, generating wallpapers with creative lines, generating pictures from scratch, searching for photos precisely with simple description. These features address the growing trend of social media calls, allowing users to interact without language constraints.

With these superpower, TECNO AI is taking your simplicity & efficiency experience to new heights, embodying our commitment to simplicity and innovation for a better future.

Unleashing Creativity with AI-Driven Photography

Photographic enhancements are another key area where TECNO AI excels. The AI Portrait Enhancer redefines the concept of beauty in photography by catering to diverse skin tones with generative AI technology. This innovation showcases TECNO's unique strength in multi-skin tone recognition and texture redrawing for high-quality photos.

Additional AI features introduced by TECNO include the AI Eraser, which allows users to remove strangers from photos easily, and the Picture Cutouts for creating shareable stickers. TECNO also enhances video calls with AI Beautify & Makeup effects and AR Face enhancements, providing a fun and engaging experience for users.

As TECNO continues to envisioning a future filled with innovation and unlimited possibilities, the company's AI concept and initiatives are just a glimpse of the transformative impact AI will have on smart living. TECNO's commitment to making digital life easier, more efficient, and creatively fulfilling is not merely changing interaction with technology—it's enriching lives.

