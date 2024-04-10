Reaching for the Stars: Figure Skating in Harlem 2024 Gala Hosted by CBS Mornings' Vladimir Duthiers Honors Women Advancing Equity Nationwide

Alicia Hall Moran, Bevy Smith, Team USA Figure Skating and More Will Take the Stage to Support the World's Only Figure Skating Organization for Girls of Color

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The worlds of arts, business, philanthropy, community, and sports will converge at the Figure Skating in Harlem (FSH) 2024 "Reaching for the Stars" Gala hosted by CBS Mornings' Vladimir Duthiers on Wednesday, April 17 at 6 pm EST at Gotham Hall. The 2024 Gala honors women advancing the access, amplification, and advocacy around equity in figure skating, education, and leadership on a national level. The 2024 honorees include Tina Davis (Citi Head of Enterprise Marketing & Brand Engagement, FSH Board Member), Daria Forde (Warner Bros Discovery, FSH Alumna), Alicia Hall Moran (award-winning, celebrated vocalist, FSH volunteer), and Cynthia Romano (FTI Consulting Senior Manager Director, FSH founding volunteer), with presentations by Bevy Smith (Sirius Satellite host and celebrated author), Florence "Flo" Ngala (Forbes' 30 Under 30 celebrated photographer; Vogue's first Black woman to photograph the MET Gala), Lola West (WestFuller Advisors Founding Partner), and Sharon Cohen (Figure Skating in Harlem Founder and CEO).

Photo by Udo Salters

Sharon Cohen founded the 27-year-old nonprofit organization and has served more than 1,500 girls and young women within the Harlem and NYC community with programs centered around the sport, as well as academic and leadership development. The Gala feature special appearances by Team USA members, who were recently awarded a gold medal for their 2022 performance after Russia's disqualification for doping, and the founders of the country's first Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) figure skating team, FSH alumnae Cheyenne Walker and Ariel Clarke , as well as more surprises! Guests will enjoy the awards and senior scholarship presentations, a video of FSH's performance at the 2024 US Figure Skating National Championships exhibition, remarkable live performances from FSH alumna & Broadway "The Lion King" star Mariama Diop and current FSH students, and a sneak peek of Figure Skating in Harlem's Disney+ docuseries, as well as cocktail hour, seated dinner and dancing following the program.

Figure Skating of Harlem Gala Co-Chairs includes:

Jill and Gunther Bright, Annie Goodman, Agnes Gund, Tina and Terry Lundgren, Candace and Bruce Matthews, Julianne and Scott Wagner, and Vera Wang

Figure Skating of Harlem Board Directors

Sharon Cohen, Founder/CEO; Tina Lundgren, Chair; Shawn Outler, Vice Chair; Mary Anne Guediguian, Vice Chair; Tina Davis; Dawn Hu, Treasurer; Courtney Oliver, Secretary; Singleton Beato, Ross Greenburg, Laura James, William King, Susan Kittenplan, Candace Matthews,

Sherrie McPherson (first-ever alumna board member,) Laurin Henderson Menton, and Julianne Wagner.

Tickets and tables are on sale now at: https://www.figureskatinginharlem.org/gala-2024/

Figure Skating in Harlem 2024 Gala - Reaching for the Stars

Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 6 - 9 pm

Red carpet media arrival (for photos and video capture: 5:45 pm - 6:45 pm)

Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway (at 36 Street) New York, NY 10018

Business/Cocktail Attire

Tickets/Tables: https://www.figureskatinginharlem.org/gala-2024/

About Figure Skating in Harlem:

Figure Skating in Harlem helps girls transform their lives and grow in confidence, leadership, and academic achievement. We are the only organization in the world for girls of color that combines the power of education with access to the artistic discipline of Figure skating to build champions in life. www.figureskatinginharlem.org

