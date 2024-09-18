ReachTV and The Weather Company Launch Localized Weather Forecasts at Airport Screens Across U.S.

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReachTV, the largest streaming television network for travelers with 50M+ monthly viewers, and The Weather Company, the world's most accurate weather forecaster,1 today announced a national partnership to provide weather forecasts to travelers at ReachTV's 90 airport locations.

Travelers at airports across the U.S. will get the latest Travel Forecasts and weather updates from The Weather Channel, now available on ReachTV’s expansive network of airport screens. Created and customized by The Weather Company’s ReelSphere technology, the 1-minute travel forecasts will appear on ReachTV's expansive network of screens at 90 airports, 2,400 airport gates and 750 airport venues including bars and restaurants.

As the exclusive weather provider for ReachTV, The Weather Channel, the flagship consumer brand of The Weather Company, will provide 1-minute travel forecasts customized for ReachTV's expansive network of screens available at 2,400 airport gates and 750 airport venues including bars and restaurants. The localized 1-minute segments will include current conditions, today's forecast and this week's forecast at the airport and in the local area, as well as a national forecast showing potential weather-related travel delays across the U.S.

Travel forecast content is produced and customized using ReelSphere, The Weather Company's newest innovation for the broadcast industry and streaming platforms. Backed by advanced AI technology, ReelSphere's hyper-local video creation engine quickly generates and delivers compelling, relevant and impactful weather content 24/7 across CTV, mobile, social and other digital platforms.

"ReachTV always aims to not only entertain travelers with our robust line-up of original programming and live sports broadcasts, but also serve them with important information that can help them on their journeys," said ReachTV CEO and Founder Lynnwood Bibbens. "The Weather Company's accurate and innovative weather services are the gold standard and will provide incredible value to our screens at airports across the U.S."

"Increasingly erratic weather conditions and more impactful severe weather has made access to reliable weather data even more important, especially for travelers on the go," said Joe Fiveash, head of enterprise media and new verticals at The Weather Company. "Being part of ReachTV's network enables us to continue to reach people whenever and wherever they need actionable weather forecasts, and our ReelSphere-produced content helps travelers stay apprised of the most relevant, compelling weather details to help them make more informed travel decisions around weather."

About ReachTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 50 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 750 venues, serving 2,400 airport gates, and 500,000 hotel rooms across North America. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, featuring a rich library of live sports, and premium original content. ReachTV's current content partners include the NFL, TikTok, LIV Golf, ACC Football, ACC Men's & Women Basketball, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Business Traveler, Billboard, Nexstar Media's CW Network, Stage Access, Drone Racing League, the Harlem Globetrotters, Brinx.TV, and more.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action in the face of weather. With its deep industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's most accurate forecaster, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers across media, advertising, aviation and more, and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel ( weather.com ) and Weather Underground ( wunderground.com ). For more, visit weathercompany.com .

1 ForecastWatch, Global and Regional Weather Forecast Accuracy Overview, 2017-2022,

https://forecastwatch.com/AccuracyOverview2017-2022, commissioned by The Weather Company.

