ReachTV Declares The People Platform™ From Epicenter Experience the New Currency for Digital Out of Home Audience Estimates and Awards a Multi-Year Agreement

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ReachTV, the live streaming entertainment network that shares authentic stories with tastemakers of the world announced that the company has selected The People Platform to deliver its audience estimates and connect directly with ReachTV viewers. This decision is significant, as ReachTV is a leader in the digital out of home space, delivering linear video content to 1,700 55-75" television screens in more than 91 airports, representing interactions with 128 million travelers around the globe.

The use of always-on mobile, location-based technology represents the modern approach to identifying and qualifying people, in-location, to deliver geo-verified audience measurement. The methodology connects digital out of home network clients and brands directly with the consumer and enables them to share information in near real-time.

"This innovative mobile approach represents the future of measurement - connecting people, in an airport, at scale, who opt-in to share their experiences and information with us to inform our content and advertising partners with important insights," says Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO and Founder of ReachTV. "We believe that through a direct connection with our viewers, we can transform the way brands interact with our viewers across all industry categories and help them build more valuable relationships with the viewer."

Brands have been pushing the advertising industry to be able to measure actual people, who are verified to be in a location to prove the value of in the moment advertising. The People Platform empowers Digital Out of Home networks with an opportunity to prove the unique value of their digital assets through quality and consistent audience metrics as well as geo- verified response.

"We are excited that ReachTV has validated our data quality and research approach, as we believe this decision will prove to be a transformational step in the growth and development of Digital Out of Home video as a valuable alternative to other online or impression-based media that cannot deliver geo-verified and in the moment consumer response," says George Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Epicenter Experience.

The People Platform will be allowed to feed data into the Nielsen Fusion and Nielsen Media Impact Platform, using a standard format that will allow advertising agencies to evaluate Digital Out of Home audience estimates alongside all other traditional television, digital video, and impression-based media options in their media planning and buying systems.

"ReachTV and The People Platform have removed the obstacle associated with recruited panels and now have an ongoing connection with the consumer via mobile," said George Brady, Chief Revenue Officer of Epicenter Experience.

