Reactify Presents The Block LA at The James Goldstein Estate, Beverly Hills

The Block LA becomes the premier launchpad for leading-edge Web3 tech and art, as it hosts the post-NFT LA event at the Goldstein Mansion.

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Fleyshman , NBA all star Baron Davis, Music Artist Tory Lanez, Keynote speaker Ashesh Shah, AXIA advisor and founder of Advanced Wearables Inc. Abigail Aboitiz, Co founder of NFT Miami Erick LaPaglia, Congressional Candidate Shrina Kurani , CEO of World Artists United Jalen James & Andrew Schaberg - Chief Growth Officer SuperDraft.io -are amongst other business leaders that will be headlining the speaker panel at the closing event to wrap up the 4 day NFT LA conference with an exclusive VIP Invite Only event- The Block LA Series - a dynamic, highly curated experiential evening at the Goldstein Mansion on March 31,2022.

Brought to you by Reactify - a Los Angeles based visionary collective firm specializing in premium launches and experiences will position Los Angeles as a vortex where industry-leading Web3 experts, investors, and founders exchange knowledge and learnings in an extraordinary setting. The event will feature - hand selected speaker panel of key players, cutting-edge pop-up activations and digital art presentations and displays as multi-million dollar transactions take place – in the ﬂesh.

"We are proud to create a space for creators, innovators, artists, and investors on all levels, where collaboration will lead to breakthroughs in NFT and Web3 technology," says Samah Addin, CEO of Reactify.

The Block LA -is not an ordinary gathering. This is an event where forward thinkers meet to create opportunities while supporting a profound mission.

"Together with the Dream Cube Foundation initiative our goal is to introduce the younger generation to the entrepreneurial world through mentorship, and create a safe space to engage with the web3. A portion of proceeds from the auction will help kickstart these efforts," Trevor Kohli, COO of Reactify.

The evening will end with three-time Grammy Award and two-time World Music Awards nominee DJ Paul Oakenfold brought to you by Animal Concerts - a next generation entertainment platform.

"Excited to partner with Reactify, I believe in their vision because blockchain and cryptocurrency are front and center in today's world. Utilizing data & technology properly will help us make better choices & create fundamental value that will provide sustainable positive impact for the future," says Abigail Aboitiz, Founder of AWI.

What to expect :

Host and moderator Dan Fleyshman - youngest founder of a publicly listed company and a thought leader in the NFT community.

- youngest founder of a publicly listed company and a thought leader in the NFT community. NFT gallery consists of a variety of drops, auctions and collaborations including artist Tran$parent with DJ Steve Aoki and sought after collections by blue chip artist Ali Sabat .

. Automobili Estrema founder Gianfranco Pizzuto , creator of the $2.3 million electric Fulminea hypercar, will auction it's ﬁrst-ever car with a special Fulminea NFT, proceeds to go to charity.

, creator of the electric Fulminea hypercar, will auction it's ﬁrst-ever car with a special Fulminea NFT, proceeds to go to charity. Ashesh Shah - who will showcase "INFLUENCE" by the London Fund - never done before revolutionary Web3 platform that will change the way influencers become owners in a professionally managed portfolio.

- who will showcase "INFLUENCE" by the London Fund - never done before revolutionary Web3 platform that will change the way influencers become owners in a professionally managed portfolio. Advanced Wearables Inc , set to launch the first ever Wear to Earn platform with their wireless AWI Powersuit using Electro Muscle Stimulation Technology and a fitness tracker designed to help people take control of their health.

, set to launch the first ever Wear to Earn platform with their wireless AWI Powersuit using Electro Muscle Stimulation Technology and a fitness tracker designed to help people take control of their health. Doc.com presents their new business model based on epidemiological analytics, to a blockchain crypto-economy and telemedicine– for a greater patient access to free healthcare services. CEO Charles Nader has been dubbed a "Latin American unicorn" by Forbes.

presents their new business model based on epidemiological analytics, to a blockchain crypto-economy and telemedicine– for a greater patient access to free healthcare services. CEO has been dubbed a "Latin American unicorn" by Forbes. Participating sponsors Outland Art and Bitcoin Latinum .

Media contact:

Christian Chacon

[email protected]

909-510-7916

SOURCE Reactify.co