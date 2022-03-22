Reaction Biology Launches InVEST Screening Panel to Identify Drug Toxicity Effects of New Drug Candidates

~ Early Safety Screening Tool Helps Drugmakers De-Risk Development and Optimize the Potential of Therapeutic Candidates ~

MALVERN, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Biology ("Reaction" or the "Company"), an industry- leading provider of drug discovery services, today announced the launch of its In Vitro Evaluation of Safety and Toxicity (InVEST) Panel, an early safety pharmacology tool that detects potential drug toxicity effects that may cause adverse drug reactions and hinder clinical development. The new group of assays adds to the more than 2,000 biochemical, cell-based, biophysical, and in vivo assays in the Reaction Biology drug discovery portfolio.

"The InVEST panel is a significant addition to our expanding portfolio of end-to-end solutions supporting the discovery of new drug candidates from target research through preclinical candidate selection," said Haiching Ma, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Reaction Biology. "Safety pharmacology screening against our InVEST panel will enable our clients to detect potential toxicity issues and optimize targets, ultimately improving success rates in clinical trials and with regulatory submissions."

Adverse drug responses remain one of the major reasons for the termination of a drug candidate from a pipeline. In vitro safety screening of therapeutic compounds against a broad range of targets that may cause adverse drug reactions in humans can mitigate toxicity effects while retaining or increasing the compound's potency at the primary target.

"With intense competition and rising research and development costs, biopharmaceutical companies are under increasing pressure to ensure their new drug candidates are de-risked and optimized for therapeutic potential," said John H. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Reaction Biology. "With the InVEST platform, drugmakers will be able to identify potential clinical risks early on, more confidently select molecules with the greatest potential, and reduce drug discovery and development timelines in order to get the best medicines to patients who need them faster."

About The InVEST Panel

Reaction Biology's In Vitro Evaluation of Safety and Toxicity (InVEST) panel allows for the identification of potential toxicities of new drug candidates against a broad range of targets that may cause adverse drug reactions in humans including receptors, transporters, enzymes, and ion channels for early safety pharmacology assessment. Early safety profiling with the InVEST panel includes 35 clinically relevant targets of six target families for broad coverage of potential adverse drug effects.

About Reaction Biology

Founded in 2001, Reaction is a contract research organization (CRO) that provides a full suite of drug discovery services to over 1,800 biopharmaceutical customers worldwide. Reaction's capabilities include functional biochemical assays, compound screening, a wide range of mechanistic and biophysical studies, and an extensive array of cell-based assays. Reaction maintains one of the largest panels of kinase assays in the world with over 750 unique assays. The Company performs over 5,000 client projects annually with its over 2,000 validated assays. The Company has lab facilities in Malvern, PA, and Freiburg, Germany, with approximately 130 employees.

