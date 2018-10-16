Reaction Commerce Recognizes Company Growth with Launch of Version 2.0.0, New CTO, Exponential Customer Growth

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Commerce, the fastest-growing open source commerce platform for modern retailers and brands, today announces company momentum with the launch of Reaction v2.0.0, new chief technology officer (CTO) Mathias Meyer and exponential customer growth in 2018. Reaction Commerce's customers include global brands looking to modernize their commerce offerings and deliver seamless customer experiences across their physical and digital channels.

Reaction v2.0.0 is the company's second major release since it launched into open source five years ago. This version is a leap toward a highly modular commerce platform that uses real-time event data to power dynamic merchandising, live monitoring and personalized shopping experiences, from a single page load.

Prior to joining Reaction Commerce, Mathias Meyer held a role as co-founder and CEO at Travis Cl, a leading integration service used to build and test software projects hosted at GitHub. Meyer will utilize his expertise to uplevel the company's technology offerings and build a first-of-its-kind engineering culture at Reaction Commerce.

"I'm a big believer in open source and tools that make life easier for developers and software engineers. Reaction Commerce created the ultimate sweet spot, helping developers build thriving businesses via a platform that is open, extensible and flexible," said Mathias Meyer, Reaction Commerce CTO. "I look forward to helping the team scale and driving the development of a solid business model for the company's open source product, which is often a major challenge for all businesses within this ecosystem. Reaction Commerce is at an exciting growth stage, and I am thrilled to be a part of it."

"We specialize in working with retailers and brands outgrowing the age-old platforms, and are capable of driving a tech-first approach to modernize commerce and to scale at the pace they need," said Sara Hicks, Reaction Commerce CEO. "Mathias Meyer is the perfect candidate to drive our technology leadership, and to further expand the capabilities of our enterprise platform offerings to our growing customer base. We are thrilled to bring him on board."

Reaction Commerce is the fastest-growing open source commerce platform built on modern technologies, such as Node. js, GraphQL, React and Docker, that enable brands and retailers to future-proof their commerce solution. The platform's event-driven architecture and plugin-driven customization integrates data directly into operator and developer experiences, and empowers marketing and merchandising teams to deliver enhanced capabilities that improve overall customer experience. Since the launch of Version 1.0 in March 2017, the company is seeing adoption accelerate, with exponentially growing engagement of over 8,900 developers across 117 countries. The Reaction Commerce team has grown to include 29 members across five countries.

Reaction Commerce has over $14 million in funding to date from GV (formerly Google Ventures), CrossCut Ventures, Double M Partners, Joanne Wilson and Female Founders Fund.

About Reaction Commerce

Reaction Commerce is the fastest-growing open source commerce platform built for the flexibility and adaptability required by today's retailers and brands. Reaction is the first intelligent and easily customizable solution to provide real-time merchandising, pricing and promotions, and live monitoring of conversions. The full-stack platform is internationalized and localized, architected for different business models - shops, subscription service, rentals and marketplaces, and is the largest JavaScript commerce project on GitHub, with developer interest growing more than 232 percent year over year. For more information visit www.reactioncommerce.com.

SOURCE Reaction Commerce

Related Links

http://www.reactioncommerce.com

