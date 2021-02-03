Reaction Retail Appoints Gabby Rojchin as Vice President of Retail-Ready Operations and Digital Platforms

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Retail announces the appointment of brand expert, Gabby Rojchin, as the Vice President of Retail-Ready Operations and Digital Platforms. Rojchin will report to Reaction Retail CEO and Founder, Janet Carter. This new role comes as part of Reaction Retail's aggressive growth plan, and its foray into the direct-to-consumer digital space with its new fashion accessories line, YOUZEY.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Janet Carter in the past, but this is our most ambitious and exciting project together," said Rojchin. "I'm thrilled to be working with Reaction Retail as they look to parlay their successes in Wholesale and Private Label into their expanding Retail-Ready division."

Rojchin is bringing with her over 30 years of experience as a business leader and brand builder. Influenced by her childhood spent living in multicultural environments, she gets her energy from working and playing with people of diverse backgrounds. This has served her well throughout her career in building powerful brands, teams, and strategies for brand operations.

Rojchin has been consulting with Reaction Retail to get YOUZEY off the ground, building the launch strategy, and even coining the brand name. The expansion of its Retail-Ready division was part of Carter's strategic decision to take the company to the next level. "The timing for creating a direct-to-consumer brand was perfect given the change in buying habits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gabby's expertise is essential. Now that she's joining us full time, her brand-building expertise, operational acumen, and knowledge of digital platforms will be vital to this next expansion phase of Retail-Ready."

Gabby Rojchin previously served on the Executive Creative Team for the internationally-acclaimed Supon Design Group. Subsequently, she founded SUMO Creative in 2002, a design and marketing "heavyweight" studio based in the Washington, D.C. area. For over a decade she grew SUMO Creative before it was acquired by Streetsense, an experience-focused strategy and design firm. As Managing Partner and Creative Director for Streetsense, she honed her skills and expertise at managing the operations of the brand studio and a team of over 30. Rojchin has made her mark as an industry leader by shaping the branding for established clients, such as Claire's Stores, Marriott Corporation, American Film Institute, BET, PARADE Magazine, American University, Scholastic Books, Whole Foods, Lockheed Martin, Discovery Channel, and more. Throughout her career, Rojchin has won over 500 design and marketing awards, and has been a guest speaker at numerous Brand Building panels, earning her the position of Adjunct Professor at Johns Hopkins University where she taught Graduate level courses on Advertising and Marketing.

About YOUZEY

Be original. Be you. Be Part of something different. Be YOUZEY. YOUZEY is a brand new, online accessories store focused on self-expression, inclusivity and good vibes. Timeless and trendy, YOUZEY offers a wide range of fashion and beauty accessories that are carefully curated to fit one's unique sense of style, from sunglasses to scarves, hats to watches, makeup brushes to intimate apparel, and more. As a socially responsible brand, YOUZEY donates 10% of all proceeds to organizations that support artists, currently Americans for the Arts, a non-profit organization that makes a critical difference in the lives of artists and creators. That's our YOUZEY. What's yours? For more information visit https://youzey.com/ .

About Reaction Retail

Since 2011, Reaction Retail, a female-owned and operated business, has established itself as one of the premier design and manufacturing companies that provides end-to-end solutions for retail clients. Its offerings, which span the Wholesale, Private Label, and Retail-Ready space, are timeless, on-trend, and include beauty, home, gifts, travel, and fashion. Its current portfolio of Retail-Ready products includes three brands: 1) The AnySharp award-winning line of kitchen accessories; 2) TRAVALO, the most in-demand line of refillable fragrance atomizers; and 3) The newly-launched fashion and beauty accessories brand, YOUZEY.

Reaction Retail delivers 100% turnkey solutions through full sourcing, design, packaging, manufacturing, and assembly capabilities. Its clients include prominent retailers such as Macy's, Ulta, Kohl's, HSN, Home Goods, TJ Maxx, Bare Minerals, Dillard's, Belk, Bloomingdales, and Shopper's Drug Mart, just to name a noteworthy few. For more information visit https://www.reactionretail.com/ .

