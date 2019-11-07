REACTIV Unveils Platform to Optimize Commercial Real Estate

Real estate is changing, and REACTIV's new platform allows users and spaces to be nimble, activating them to their fullest capacity. Property owners can showcase their spaces online free of charge, while renters can search for unique spaces with endless uses and flexible terms.

Founded by Jason Shepherd and Ryan Boykin, real estate entrepreneurs and co-founders of Atlas Real Estate, REACTIV creates a win-win-win: revenue for owners, spaces for those who don't have access and increased neighborhood vibrancy.

REACTIV is taking a bold step in introducing sharing and fluidity to a traditionally rigid asset class. It seamlessly connects property and business owners with potential renters seeking cost-effective spaces for their creative endeavors.

"We're real estate owners solving a real estate problem: under-optimized assets," says Shepherd. "We're creating a solution to activate lazy space and improve financial performance while stimulating community, creativity and entrepreneurship."

REACTIV is preemptively developing a solution to the current retail vacancy crisis and affordability issues with short-term occupancy, co-tenancy and sharing.

"Bricks and mortar and small business profits are both on life support, especially in markets with rapidly increasing rents," Shepherd continues. "Business owners who are battling affordability issues can use sharing and co-tenancy to generate additional revenue and provide affordable spaces for entrepreneurs, creatives and artists to create."

By making tenancy in commercial properties less costly and more flexible, REACTIV will energize local communities through an influx of new and exciting enterprises in vacant commercial spaces, serving as a catalyst for entrepreneurs, creators, builders, fabricators or pioneers to transform their ambitions into reality.

Even if a property is occupied, that doesn't mean it is being optimized, as is evident with office space that's typically only used for 40 hours out of a 168-hour-week.

"Commercial assets carry a higher vacancy rate, as well as more downtime between tenants," says Shepherd. "We created this platform initially to monetize those gaps in occupancy and improve returns on our commercial assets."

REACTIV revolutionizes short-term rentals by simplifying and humanizing the process. The only limitations are a building owner's flexibility and a renter's creativity in using the space.

Today, the company celebrates its launch with an experience featuring dynamic offerings for the media and invitees after normal business hours at 970 Yuma Street, Denver, CO, Atlas Real Estate's new headquarters.

For press inquiries or more information, please contact Madilyn Grey at 866-225-0920 ext. 104 or madilyn@flackable.com.

About REACTIV:

REACTIV is a commercial real estate sharing company based in Denver, Colorado. REACTIV strives to build a stronger sense of community through the online sharing of physical spaces. It gives property and business owners the chance to maximize returns on their assets, and renters access to flexible terms and available space to pursue their creative initiatives. To learn more about REACTIV, please visit www.reactiv.io.

Madilyn Grey

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 104

madilyn@flackable.com

SOURCE REACTIV

Related Links

http://www.reactiv.io

