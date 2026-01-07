Reactivate and WM Collaborate Nationwide to Convert Up to 50+ Landfills into Solar Energy Sites

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactivate, an Invenergy company, and WM, North America's leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions, today announced an agreement with plans to transform up to 50+ former landfill sites into community solar, small utility scale solar and storage projects.

Reactivate plans to deploy these solutions on WM sites to support grid resiliency and generate meaningful economic benefits in the communities where these projects are developed. Projects will be developed, constructed, owned and operated by Reactivate.

"WM is committed to strengthening the communities where we live and work," said Tara Hemmer, chief sustainability officer. "We are proud to work with Reactivate, a company WM selected for this project, to help revolutionize these landfill sites to provide needed solar energy."

Projects aim to:

Expand access to energy saving opportunities for households, nonprofits and local businesses

Create workforce training and skills building programs

Increase local contracting, enabling contractors and equipment suppliers to participate in new economic opportunities

Generate local tax revenue, benefiting essential community services and improvements

"Repurposing sites that would otherwise be vacant former landfills and cannot support traditional development helps us meet America's growing energy demand," said Utopia Hill, CEO of Reactivate.

"As we advance this portfolio, Reactivate remains deeply committed to safe, responsible operations that prioritize community wellbeing and expects the first phase of projects to reach commercial completion by late 2027," said Myles Burnsed, VP of Development at Reactivate.

About Reactivate

Reactivate, an Invenergy company, is a mission-driven organization that develops, owns, and operates renewable energy solutions that are designed to improve quality of life for communities, with a focus on meaningful benefits for working-class people across the country. Focus areas include community solar, commercial & industrial solar, small utility-scale solar, energy storage and EV charging projects.

By delivering economic development and energy resiliency with renewable energy solutions, Reactivate provides energy cost savings, job opportunities, workforce training and opportunities for businesses, while creating positive social and environmental impact. Reactivate was founded by Invenergy and Lafayette Square.

