Reactivate CEO Utopia Hill Named Reuters' 2024 Woman for Women in Energy

Recognized Under The People for Purpose Category at the Global Energy Transition Award Ceremony

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25th Reuters announced Utopia Hill, CEO of Reactivate, an Invenergy company, as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Woman for Women in Energy award under The People for Purpose category at the Global Energy Transition Award Ceremony. This award honors directed initiatives and achievements aimed at supporting women and underrepresented groups in the energy sector. As CEO of Reactivate, Hill leads the company in its work of supporting affordable renewable energy solutions primarily in low-to-moderate income communities, and areas disproportionately affected by the energy transition.

Utopia Hill, CEO of Reactivate

"People are at the heart of meaningful change. I am honored to be recognized by Reuters as a leader and innovator, dedicated to driving purposeful progress in a just and equitable energy transition." — Utopia Hill, CEO of Reactivate.

Judges for the Reuters Transition Award Ceremony attributed their selection of Utopia Hill for this award to her pioneering role in large-scale renewables, beginning her energy transition journey in 2005. Utopia has established a remarkable career in renewable energy production, notably with the landmark 1.3GW solar PV Samson project in the United States. Her inspirational story as a Black American woman breaking into the male-dominated engineering world at the onset of utility-scale renewable energy projects is commendable.

Full marks were given for leveraging her background and expertise from General Electric (GE) and Invenergy to achieve systemic impact at Reactivate through innovative projects, bringing renewable energy benefits to underserved communities and addressing Just Transition aspects such as reskilling, workforce training, job creation, and supporting minority and women-owned businesses. Her initiatives, particularly in supporting women and underrepresented groups in the energy sector, align with Reuters' "Woman for Women" category's criteria, including leading the Building Equity in Solar Training Program®, promoting women's education and participation in the renewable energy sector, and ensuring over 50% of Reactivate's workforce is comprised of diverse individuals.

In the United States, women make up 22% of the traditional energy workforce and approximately one third of the renewable energy workforce. Utopia has consistently championed a clean energy transition, advocating for the inclusion of underrepresented groups to be active participants in the implementation of energy projects. " To ensure an equitable transition it is of the upmost importance to have as many perspectives as part of the conversation and implementation. Without those voices, we lose valuable insights and information that help facilitate the success of the renewable energy transition. We as leaders in this sector must ensure we are providing opportunities and access to the talent we need to support our growth as an industry," said Hill.

Utopia Hill continues her collaboration with communities, policymakers, and industry peers on best practices for successful renewable energy project deployment from a technical and financial perspective, building successful innovative and diverse teams, integrating community benefits throughout the project lifecycle, and ensuring equitable access to renewable energy. She drives Reactivate's commitment to net-zero goals through measurable and impactful renewable energy projects, assisting various clients, including corporations, non-profits, municipalities and more, in achieving their sustainability objectives.

About Reactivate

Reactivate is a mission-driven renewable energy company, that develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects to improve the lives of people in low-to-moderate income and energy transition communities across the country. Reactivate's primary focus areas are community solar, commercial & industrial solar, small utility scale solar, energy storage, and EV charging projects. Reactivate creates positive social and environmental impact in underserved communities by delivering renewable energy, environmental benefits, job opportunities, energy cost savings and opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses. Reactivate was founded by Invenergy and Lafayette Square.

