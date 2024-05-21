Read King Shines Spotlight on EyeCare Redefined: King's Featured Tenant of the Month

HOUSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Read King , a prominent figure in the realm of commercial real estate, is delighted to showcase one of its esteemed partners as the Tenant of the Month. EyeCare Redefined , a thriving eye care facility situated in Houston, has caught our attention with its commitment to excellence and dedication to providing top-notch services in the community.

EyeCare Redefined, led by Dr. Jantz Chappel OD , stands out for its comprehensive eye care services and has become a valued tenant within Read King's portfolio. Specializing in a wide range of services, including pediatric eye exams, diabetic eye exams, myopia control, and more, the facility prides itself on offering exceptional care to its patients. One of the things that sets EyeCare Redefined apart is its use of advanced lens technology from Hoya, which is only available to independent optometrists. This means that patients can't find these lenses online or in big box stores. Not only does this showcase the practice's commitment to providing the best possible care, but it also sets them apart from other eye care providers. With this technology, patients can expect a scratch-resistant, anti-glare/anti-refractive coating that is easy to clean and won't peel, even if accidentally left in a car.

As Read King continues to support and promote local businesses within its commercial properties, EyeCare Redefined exemplifies the spirit of excellence and service that aligns with its values. They invite the community to discover the exceptional services offered by EyeCare Redefined and experience firsthand the dedication to eye care that sets them apart. Schedule your eye exam at https://www.eyecareredefined.com/location-contact-us .

Read King is a distinguished real estate development and services firm that has been in the industry for over 30 years. With an impressive track record of delivering top-notch projects nationwide, Read King has established itself as a leading full-service company. Their portfolio boasts over 3.5 million square feet of Class A retail space and more than 100 build-to-suit projects for various types of tenants. While their expertise remains in retail development, Read King has also expanded into office and multi-family development. Visit their website at https://readkingtenants.com to learn more about their thriving ecosystem of businesses.

