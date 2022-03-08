READ Learning Center Announces Summer Program

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Read Learning Center, leading academic tutoring service providers, has announced their highly anticipated summer school program. The summer program is set to provide students with direct instructional support in reading, writing, and math. This announcement is expected to make waves in and around the greater Sacramento area among parents/guardians and students alike for its blend of engaging activities and effective academic instruction. Interested parties can register today to ensure their student secures a spot.

"We are so thrilled to announce this year's summer school program," said Leah Skinner, Program Director of READ Learning Center. "Students come from all around Sacramento and beyond to take part in our summer program because it's not just good for them academically, but it's also a ton of fun!"

The summer school program is slated to take place July 5 - 28, 2022, Monday through Thursday, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. In addition to academic support in reading, writing, and math, participants can expect a wide variety of entertaining and captivating activities, including arts, crafts, interactive games, and outdoor games. The program is part of a joint venture between READ Learning Center and READ Academy of Sacramento, their sister company also serving students in need of extra support throughout the Sacramento area.

"We are expecting our summer school program to fill up fast, so we recommend students get signed up as soon as possible to make it in before the placement assessments in May," continued Ms. Skinner. "It's four weeks of intensive learning that is really indispensable for young people, especially given the setbacks so many students have experienced over the last two years."

The announcement of the summer program is part of READ Learning Center's ongoing effort to bring world-class academic tutoring services and evidence-based curriculum to students throughout the year. READ Learning Center also offers after-school tutoring and other intervention classes for students not being adequately served in their current learning environments, including public school, private school, home-school, and distance learning settings. In addition to their tutoring services, they are well sought after for their dyslexia, dysgraphia, or dyscalculia assessments designed to help pinpoint the possible root cause of a student's academic challenges. For more details, parents/guardians should visit www.readlearningcenter.com today.

About READ Learning Center

Based in Sacramento, CA, READ Learning Center is a leading tutoring service for public, private, and homeschooled students. In addition, they offer Intervention Friday classes, as well as a renowned interactive and engaging educational summer camp. Their highly trained staff is dedicated to ensuring students improve their reading, writing, and math skills through evidence-based curriculum designed specifically to help struggling students from all walks of life. For more information, visit www.readlearningcenter.com or call (916) 234-5880 to speak to a representative.

Media Contact:

Leah Skinner, M.Ed

(916) 258-2080

[email protected]

SOURCE READ Learning Center