READ NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Announced Transaction

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Andeavor Logistics LP. ("Andeavor" or the "Company") ( ANDX ) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by MPLX LP. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Andeavor shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of MPLX common stock for each common share of Andeavor they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/andeavor-logistics-lp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

("Buckeye" or the "Company") ( ) related to the sale of the company to Hercules Intermediate Holdings LLC (HRI). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Buckeye shareholders will receive in cash for each share of Buckeye they own. Chesapeake Lodging Trust ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") (CHSP) related to the sale of the company to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Chesapeake common stock will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.628 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. for each share of Chesapeake they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/chesapeake-lodging-trust-0. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 - 2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

