Read the Chilling Message Directly from Jesus Christ About His Second Coming.

News provided by

New Harbor Press

01 Feb, 2024, 08:41 ET

RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of Revived by Jesus Christ: His Return with Wrath by Manuel Giorgi of North Providence, RI.

Many years ago, God gave author Manuel Giorgi a prophesy that one day he would die, meet Jesus Christ, and come back. This book is the riveting account of that event with a transformative message from the Son of God.

Continue Reading
Paperback
Paperback
Author Manuel Giorgi
Author Manuel Giorgi

Revived by Jesus Christ: His Return with Wrath reveals to the reader never before chronicled information about such topics as the truth about the rapture, the "End of the Age," how God feels about world events, false religions, including the Catholic faith, and invisible spiritual events happening all around us.

Revived by Jesus Christ (ISBN: 978-1-63357-443-4, Trade Paper, 186 pages, $16.99, PROPHECY), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

About the Author:
Manuel Giorgi has been close to God his entire life. At night, Manuel would think dying, being in the presence of Jesus Christ and then returning with a message along with physical gifts to do God's work. Then, that very thing happened, with Jesus teaching and revealing his true purpose to the author. Manuel continues to spread his inspiring message and remains fulfilled as a blessed servant of God,

About the Publisher:
New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

CONTACT:

Rick Bates, Managing Editor
New Harbor Press
888-697-4851
[email protected]

SOURCE New Harbor Press

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.