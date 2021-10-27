Readen Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: RHCO) Announces OkePay's Integration With Alipay And WeChat Pay

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Readen Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation which is active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced that OkePay, the comprehensive back-end Payment Platform operated by its 100% owned subsidiary OkePay Asia, has fully integrated with Alipay and WeChat Pay, two of the top digital payment platforms in the world. The integration not only enables OkePay's users to seamlessly pay through Alipay, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay and WeChat Pay HK, but will also connect OkePay's merchants with over 1.2 billion potential customers in China and Asia Pacific region.

Alipay (www.alipay.com) is the world's leading digital payment and lifestyle platform operated by Ant Group, established in 2004 by Alibaba Group and its founder Jack Ma. It overtook PayPal as the world's largest mobile payment platform in 2013 and has over 900 million active users today, serving over 1.3 billion users worldwide with its partners.

WeChat Pay (pay.weixin.qq.com) is a mobile payment and digital wallet service by WeChat based in China that allows users make mobile payments and online transactions. WeChat is a Chinese multi-purpose instant messaging, social media and mobile payment app developed by Tencent. First released in 2011, it became the world's largest standalone mobile app in 2018, and has 1.24 billion active users today. As of 2021, WeChat Pay has over 900 million users.

OkePay, the comprehensive back-end Payment Platform operated by RHCO, can accept standard credit and debit cards, such as Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, UnionPay, and other mobile wallets and e-vouchers. The integration of Alipay and WeChat Pay propels OkePay to another level of global reach, further expanding its significant portfolio of payment methods. This enables OkePay's clients to seamlessly market to the Alipay and WeChat Pay network of e-wallet holders. Merchants will be able to accept one-time and recurring payments from China and Asia's leading local e-wallet holders in the currency relevant to that payment method.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, "We always aim to provide more payment options that expand our clients' potential customer base and realize more global commerce possibilities. OkePay's integration with Alipay and WeChat Pay is a solid move to achieve our goal, and also an essential synergy of our OkeApp and E-commerce business."

Readen Holding Corp. (www.readenholdingcorp.com) is a publicly traded Venture Capital Corporation, with major holdings in the Fintech Industry and has been increasing its investment in E-commerce and E-payment sectors, such as;

www.okepay.biz

www.readies.biz

www.okepartners.com

www.neckermanndirect.eu

www.twopercent.hk

www.fligrofood.com

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information please contact RHCO at [email protected]

or +852 3950 5911

The RHCO corporate email address is [email protected]

The RHCO corporate website can be accessed at www.readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/readenrhco

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Readen Holding Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Readen Holding Corp. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Readen Holding Corp. or any other person.

Contact

Readen Holding Corp.

[email protected]

+852 3950 5911

Readen Group, RHCO announcement

SOURCE Readen Holding Corporation

Related Links

http://www.readenholdingcorp.com

