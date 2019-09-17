Readers Around The World Celebrate National Day Of Digital Reading

CLEVELAND, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For centuries, reading has evolved in many ways but remains a favorite pastime by adapting to new technology. The growing popularity of digital books reflects the needs of an on-the-go, digitally-savvy society and enables reading anytime, anywhere while connecting with a global community. On September 18, booklovers around the world can celebrate Read an Ebook Day by enjoying an ebook and sharing their love for reading via social media with their community members.

Now in its sixth year, this international holiday was created to celebrate the ease and convenience of digital reading and modern storytelling. To participate, readers choose an ebook and then join the conversation on social media by sharing what they're reading and why they love ebooks using the hashtag #ebooklove. Participants can also win a Kobo Clara HD eReader device by sharing their #ebooklove on any social media platform.

"San Antonio Public Library encourages our readers to share their love of reading," said David Cooksey, Performance & Innovation Manager at San Antonio Public Library. "Read an Ebook Day celebrates the growing use of digital content by our readers, reflecting the vital role libraries across the country fulfill as champions of literacy and as providers of content in formats that meet the unique needs and preferences of their entire community of readers."

In addition to purchasing from retail outlets, millions of readers borrow ebooks from their public library for free through Libby , the award-winning one-tap reading app. Readers looking for inspiration can check their local library for these 30 books to read before you die (or on Read an Ebook Day) .

Dayton Metro Library Collection Development Director Holly Varley added, "We are in #ebooklove not just September 18, but every day! We love connecting our readers immediately with "available now" ebook classics, bestsellers and hidden gems."

Ebooks enable readers to take their favorite stories and authors with them on a variety of devices. Through the Libby app, users may browse their public library's digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. Compatible with all major computers and devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™, Windows®, Libby also enables "send to Kindle®" devices and apps [US only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees.

Visit readanebookday.com to see suggested titles, listen to author interviews and join the conversation. Read an Ebook Day was created by Rakuten OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide.

