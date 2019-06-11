Readers Can Now Catch Pokémon Manga Ebooks from Public Libraries and Schools Worldwide

CLEVELAND, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Pokémon manga graphic novels are now available digitally to public libraries and schools worldwide through Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform. Library patrons and students of participating public libraries and schools can borrow and read digital versions of Pokémon Adventures and Pokémon movie adaptations manga titles published in English by VIZ Media. Visit overdrive.com to find a library or school near you.

VIZ Media, a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, joins OverDrive's catalog of millions of ebooks and audiobooks including over 31,000 graphic novels and comics from prominent publishers including Marvel Entertainment and DC Comics. Libraries and schools can select from this catalog to build their individual digital collections. Pokémon is one of the most successful international entertainment franchises of all time with more than 300 million video games and over 23.6 billion Pokémon Trading Cards sold in more than 74 countries.

"We are pleased to partner with Rakuten OverDrive to provide our ebooks to libraries and schools - especially our Pokémon manga," said Kevin Hamric, Senior Director Publishing Sales at VIZ Media. "There is nothing more satisfying than seeing our avid fans read, most importantly our younger readers."

Readers can catch all the Pokémon manga in a variety of ways. Public library patrons may download Libby or choose to read on a computer browser. Libby provides an easy, user-friendly experience and is compatible with all major devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ and Windows®. With Libby, readers can also "send to Kindle®" devices and apps [US only]. Students of participating schools can use Sora, the student reading app, or enjoy via computer browser. Through the Sora app, students have easy access to both the school's and local public library's digital collections anytime, anywhere. In both cases, the title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees.

To start reading, find a library or school near you at www.overdrive.com.

About VIZ Media

Established in 1986, VIZ Media is the premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing. Along with its popular digital magazine WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP and blockbuster properties like NARUTO, DRAGON BALL, SAILOR MOON, and POKÉMON, VIZ Media offers an extensive library of titles and original content in a wide variety of book and video formats, as well as through official licensed merchandise. Owned by three of Japan's largest publishing and entertainment companies, Shueisha Inc., Shogakukan Inc., and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions, Co., Ltd., VIZ Media is dedicated to bringing the best titles for English-speaking audiences worldwide.

Learn more about VIZ Media and its properties at viz.com.

About Rakuten OverDrive

Rakuten OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. We are dedicated to "a world enlightened by reading" by delivering the industry's largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media to a growing network of 43,000 libraries and schools in 76 countries. Named one of TIME's Best iPhone and Android Apps of 2018, Libby is the "one-tap reading app" for libraries. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.com

