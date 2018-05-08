Reader's Digest Launches Search for the "Nicest Places in America"

Nominations are being accepted at www.rd.com/nicest through June 5th. Nicest Places can range from small towns to big-city neighborhoods, businesses, community centers, military bases, places of worship and anywhere else where the spirit of "nice" prevails. Finalists will appear in an upcoming issue of the magazine with the winner to be featured on the cover.

"While there is plenty of media shining a light on conflict and rancor in America, we're providing a way for Americans to share the places where neighbors trust each other, strangers are welcomed, and civility and respect win out," said Reader's Digest editor-in-chief Bruce Kelley. "We know they're all around us."

This year, ABC's "Good Morning America" is joining Reader's Digest to make sure that spotlight shines bright. Nicest Places will be featured on upcoming segments on "Good Morning America" and co-anchor Robin Roberts will serve as a judge and guest editor for the Nicest Places coverage in an upcoming issue of Reader's Digest.

"It can be easy to underestimate the power of kindness and respect," says Roberts. "I'm honored to be part of an initiative that brings people together and celebrates those important values."

Roberts will also appear on a special commemorative Nicest Places in America cover of the issue.

Launched in 2017, the first search for Nicest Places resulted in hundreds of nominations filled with stories of a kinder, more trusting America than you see on social media and on cable news. The heartwarming story of the winning place, Gallatin, Tennessee, told of a growing city struggling to heal historic racial divides when faced with tragedy.

The search will run in three phases: collection of nominations; announcement of finalists and public voting; and unveiling of the winning place on "Good Morning America" and in Reader's Digest.

Reader's Digest is partnering with USA Today's 10best.com, a division of the USA Today Travel Media Group, to power the Nicest Places voting page.

"In the spirit of our mission to provide our readers with original, unbiased information about places they live and travel, we're delighted to partner with Reader's Digest to help America vote on which Nicest Places they love the most," said Travis Seward, General Manager of 10best.com.

Reader's Digest is also partnering with local and national organizations to drive the Nicest Places search, including The Black Pearl Program, Good News Network, Happiness Sprinkling Project, JCI USA, Kind Campaign, Project Happiness, Random Acts TV, Urban Libraries Council and the YMCA.

The Reader's Digest editorial team is also working with an exciting panel of guest judges, in addition to "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts, in the selection of this year's Nicest Places finalists, including:

Paige Brown : Mayor of Gallatin, Tennessee , the 2017 Nicest Place in America

: Mayor of , the 2017 Nicest Place in America Emilie Starr : Co-host of BYUtv's Random Acts TV

: Co-host of BYUtv's Random Acts TV Randy Taran : Founder and CEO of Project Happiness

: Founder and CEO of Project Happiness Geri Weis-Corbley : Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Good News Network

