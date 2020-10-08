Reader's Digest Names Buchanan, MI the 'Nicest Place in America'

Amidst an incredibly divisive election cycle with racial injustice and a global pandemic as its backdrop, Buchanan's residents opted for unity and banded together to support all members of their community. When the COVID-19 pandemic meant cancelling Buchanan's 150th annual Memorial Day parade, people in town were crushed, but they would not let the virus defeat them. In lieu of the parade, citizens hung banners of 103 local veterans on lamp posts throughout town, giving people a way to pay their respects to these heroes. Soon after, when the news of George Floyd's killing broke, the people of Buchanan -- Black, white, young, old, families and children, leadership and police -- marched together under the American flag and banners of local veterans, to say that in America there should be equal justice for all.

"Buchanan is a midwestern town that loves its country, loves its history, loves its military and also loves and understands racial injustice and the need for racial justice," said internationally best-selling author and journalist Mitch Albom, a member of the Nicest Places in America 2020: United in Kindness advisory council, who is also a Michigan native. "They [the people of Buchanan] personify the ability to love your country and also love all different members of the country."

This year's nationwide search received a record 1,177 stories of solidarity and hope as racial injustice and the COVID-19 global pandemic continue to impact communities nationwide. From these submissions, Reader's Digest editors and an advisory council, including Albom, Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and Trusted Media Brands CEO Bonnie Kintzer selected the 50 honorees of Nicest Places in America —one for each state.

"This year, we received an avalanche of heartwarming stories, many of them from people uniting in their local communities to overcome the pandemic and to say 'no more' to racial injustice," said Reader's Digest Editor-in-Chief Bruce Kelley. "In Buchanan, the people did both, all under the banner of the First Amendment, the American flag and patriotism. It gives me hope for our country."

The places named the "Nicest" in each state were:

Launched in 2017, the search for Nicest Places has found nearly three thousand stories of a kinder country submitted by everyday Americans. The inaugural search spotlighted the uplifting story of Gallatin, Tennessee, a growing city able to heal painful racial divides when faced with tragedy. In 2018, Nicest Places told the story of Yassin Terou, a Syrian refugee whose falafel restaurant has become an engine of kindness and charity in Knoxville. Last year, Columbiana, Ohio was voted the Nicest Place in America, a place where nobody is left behind and residents described their community ethos as "giving back without wanting anything in return is a way of life."

About Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest, a Trusted Media Brands, Inc. brand, simplifies and enriches consumers' lives by discovering and expertly selecting the most interesting ideas, stories, experiences and products in health, home, family, food, finance and humor. Reader's Digest is available online at RD.com; in print; via digital download on iPad, mobile apps and tablets; and can be accessed via its social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the neighborhood hub for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods, and services. We believe that by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives, have been a guiding principle for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come. Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Press Contact

Erin Haworth, High10 Media for Reader's Digest, 201-602-0881, [email protected]

SOURCE Reader's Digest

Related Links

http://www.rd.com

