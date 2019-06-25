Reader's Digest Unveils Life Extension as First Sponsor of the Nationwide Search for the "Nicest Places in America"

As a "Nicest Places in America" sponsor, Life Extension will present "Community Health Heroes" – a companion program to celebrate communities that are committed to kindness, trust and health. The "Community Health Heroes" custom content partnership will feature a custom online hub with inspiring content, true stories and health advice to live a healthier, happier life.

"At a time when community matters more than ever, Nicest Places in America continues to build momentum and has more than doubled in size each year," said Ronak Patel, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Reader's Digest's parent company, Trusted Media Brands. "This partnership is a natural extension of the positive feelings we are bringing our readers – and in this climate, it's what they crave."

This year, Reader's Digest collected more than 1,000 stories of places across America where people are kind and civility is winning. From these submissions, Reader's Digest editors and a panel of judges selected 50 places – one for every state. A nationwide vote will determine which of these finalists will get a cover story in the November issue of Reader's Digest magazine. Nine others will also be featured.

A selection of three winning "Community Health Heroes" will be chosen from the stories that were submitted to Reader's Digest. Life Extension is the health solutions expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. Together, Life Extension and Reader's Digest are looking for the community health heroes who are committed to supporting and inspiring communities to live a happier, healthier life.

"Life Extension is thrilled to be the first sponsor for the "Nicest Places in America" program and the presenter of the first "Community Health Heroes" program," said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension Education Director. "Both our companies believe in supporting those helping others and living healthier lives." Launched in 2017, the search for Nicest Places has brought to light the stories of a kinder America. In 2017, the heartwarming story of the winning place, Gallatin, Tennessee, was of a growing city struggling to heal painful racial divides when faced with tragedy. In 2018, the winning Nicest Place told the story of Yassin Terou, a Syrian refugee whose falafel restaurant has become an engine of kindness and charity in Knoxville.

Make sure to check out the fifty finalists stories, along with the hundreds of other nominees at rd.com/nicest. Public voting ends on July 21st. Have your voice heard and vote for the finalist you believe represents the "Nicest Place in America."

About Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest, a Trusted Media Brands, Inc. brand, simplifies and enriches consumers' lives by discovering and expertly selecting the most interesting ideas, stories, experiences and products in health, home, family, food, finance and humor. Reader's Digest is available online at RD.com; in print; via digital download on iPad, mobile apps and tablets; and can be accessed via its social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

About Trusted Media Brands, Inc.

Trusted Media Brands, Inc. comprises a network of engaged, active readers who genuinely connect with its blend of uplifting and enduring expertly-curated family, food, health, home improvement, finance and humor content digitally, via magazines and books, social media, and events and experiences. Founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace as Reader's Digest Association, one of the first user-generated content publishers, Trusted Media Brands, is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit TMBI.com.

About Life Extension

Life Extension is the health solutions expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For more than 35 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality nutritional vitamins and supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Wisdom, Becky.Wisdom@trustedmediabrands.com

646-518-4224

SOURCE Reader's Digest

Related Links

http://www.rd.com

