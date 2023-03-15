Readers Take Denver Unites Book Lovers Through a Weekend of Book Signings and More for Charity

DENVER, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 200 bestselling thriller and romance authors will be gathering in Denver March 30th – April 2nd for a charity book convention.

New York Times bestselling author Lisa Renee Jones is hosting her first-ever book convention at the Grand Hyatt in Denver, CO. It features authors from across all genres attending and signing books for more than 1,200 attendees, plus reader panels, parties, and even a red carpet event from Passionflix, the romance streaming platform founded by Tosca Musk. Tickets start at $75 and include a registration bag filled with 4 books and swag.

Some of the authors in attendance include Robert Dugoni, Kristen Ashley, Tracy Wolff, Lee Goldberg, Melinda Leigh, Sylvia Day, Catherine Bybee, Jeneva Rose, TL Swan, Kendra Elliot, Helen Hardt, Meredith Wild, LT Ryan and so many more. The weekend event also includes two DJ parties, a casino night and a two-hour true crime event featuring former members of law enforcement and several New York Times bestselling authors.

Additionally, Readers Take Denver will be hosting a Red Carpet Event for The Secret Life of Amy Bensen, an original Passionflix TV show, based on the books written by event host and local Colorado author, Lisa Renee Jones. Acting talent will be in attendance and on the red carpet, as well as actors and writers from other Passionflix projects. Several other authors among the attendees have Hollywood deals as well, including upcoming Netflix films and theatrical releases.

Readers Take Denver is partnering with Lisa and her husband, Diego's, charity: Julie's Friends, which helps families in need of support for hefty veterinarian bills for life-saving care. "We hope that with this convention we don't just bring together some of the most amazing authors in the business and their readers, but also save so many furbaby lives!" stated Ms. Jones.

Thursday evening, March 30th, will launch the event with a private cocktail hour for authors, press, influencers, and industry professionals. General attendees will begin their weekend journey shortly after.

Interview requests will be accepted for Tosca Musk, CEO of Passionflix, and our authors. Amazon Publishing will be in attendance and those requests will be forwarded to their press team.

IF YOU GO:

Where: The Grand Hyatt, 1750 Welton Street, Denver, CO

Cost: Full convention pass: $350, two-day pass: $200, one-day signing pass: $75.

Info: www.readerstakedenver.com

The charity: juliesfriends.org

