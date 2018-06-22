Reading remediation pays big dividends: Duke Energy donates $400,000 for Indiana youth reading programs

In addition to school-year programs and reading summits, 18 Indiana schools are receiving grants ranging from approximately $6,000 to more than $25,000 for wide-ranging summer reading initiatives. (List of schools below.) The programs largely target students prior to third grade. Some examples include:

Monroe County Community Schools – An immersive summer remedial reading program for struggling readers completing first and second grades. The program will also provide an intensive summer reading camp for identified at-risk children to keep them moving forward in their skills.

Kokomo School Corporation – Will establish a four-week literacy camp for first- and second-grade students who are reading below grade level. The targeted students will receive a summer reading bag that includes 10 books and a "think sheet" for each book.

Facts on reading and education

According to The Literacy Project:

20 percent of Americans read below the level needed to earn a living wage

50 percent of American adults cannot read a book written at the eighth-grade level

Six out of 10 American households do not buy a single book in an entire year

85 percent of juvenile offenders have problems reading

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to address needs vital to the health of our communities. Annually, the foundation funds approximately $2 million in charitable grants in Indiana. The Foundation's investment priorities include K-to-career education, environment and community impact.

Schools receiving Duke Energy 2018 summer reading program grants include:

Clarksville Community School Corporation $16,000



Crawford County Community School Corporation $19,500



Decatur Community Schools $14,150



Eastwood Elementary School $6,200



Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools $23,655



Greater Clark County Schools $19,150



Hamilton Heights School Corporation $25,257



Kokomo School Corporation $24,722



Lafayette School Corporation $23,824



MSD Martinsville Schools $22,896



Milan Community Schools Corporation $19,187



MSD of North Posey County $25,000



New Castle Community School Corporation $8,205



North Knox School Corporation $25,000



North Lawrence Community Schools $14,776



Salem Community Schools Corporation $18,560



South Vermillion Community Schools $25,000



Vigo County School Corporation $24,394

