Reading School District in Pennsylvania to Partner With Xello to Enhance College and Career Readiness for K-12 Students

Award-Winning EdTech Industry Leader Will Provide Tools for Future Planning to Major Pennsylvania District

READING, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Reading School District in Reading, Pennsylvania is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Xello , an award-winning provider of college readiness and career development solutions. The collaboration aims to empower Reading School District's students with comprehensive resources to make informed decisions about their future careers and educational pathways.

Xello's innovative platform offers a personalized and interactive approach to career exploration, guiding students through a dynamic process of self-discovery. Through assessments, goal-setting features, and a vast database of career and college information, Xello equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to plan their academic and professional journeys.

This partnership reflects the Reading School District's commitment to transform student potential into reality by providing opportunities to help them achieve success beyond the classroom.

"We believe investing in our student's career and college readiness is a crucial step toward preparing them for a successful future," said Anne Fischer, Student Support Director of the Reading School District. "As one of the largest and most diverse districts in Pennsylvania, we needed a partner with a proven track record to provide personalized college planning and career exploration for all students on all pathways. Xello's platform is extremely user-friendly and allows us to track progress toward graduation, manage career readiness and work indicators, and forecast future district needs."

As part of this partnership, students (kindergarten through high school) will use the Xello program to:

Explore high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand occupations.

Understand their own career interests, values, and skills through assessments.

Explore post-secondary training opportunities.

Complete training on college and career readiness.

Participate in local internships and other work-based learning opportunities.

Manage the entire college application process, including: transcripts, letters of recommendation, scholarships, and Common Application integration.

Develop a resume and shareable professional portfolio.

Read all content in Spanish and other languages.

"We are thrilled to announce this transformative partnership between Xello and the Reading Pennsylvania School District, reinforcing our commitment to empower students with the tools and resources they need for future success," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Co-Founder of Xello. "Together, we aim to ignite a passion for learning, unlock potential, and pave the way for a brighter, more promising future for every student in the district. This collaboration exemplifies our shared dedication to fostering educational excellence and shaping the leaders of tomorrow."

Currently, the Xello software is used in over 9,000 schools across North America to help students spark career curiosity and develop an early connection between academic success and future aspirations.

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Beginning as a small three-person business, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. To learn more about Xello's strategies and implementation options, contact Xello's team of Education Consultants .

