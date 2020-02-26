Reading Truck Group Announces Acquisition of Action Fabrication & Truck Equipment, Inc.

READING, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading Truck Group announced today that it acquired substantially all of the assets of Action Fabrication & Truck Equipment Inc. and its affiliates (Action). Action, a current Reading distributor, is a well-established regional manufacturer and upfitter of service utility truck bodies and specialty truck equipment bodies, with facilities located in Tarpon Springs, Florida. With the addition of Action, the number of Reading's distribution and upfitting sites increases to 12 facilities nationwide.

"We are excited to acquire the strategic assets of Action, which will further Reading's goal to establish a national organization for growth. The addition of these new capabilities and location will expand Reading's presence in the South East region of the country and broaden its product offering," said Alan Farash, President of Reading Truck Group. "This acquisition will enable Reading to better serve its customers located in the South East United States. It also complements our product portfolio by adding J&B series of truck and van bodies to Reading's current product line."

Action President and founder, Mike Wool stated, "The combination of Action and Reading is a great fit. Joining Reading Truck Group will be beneficial to our staff and our customers. Reading shares our vision and is focused on providing its customers with the highest quality trucks in the nation."

In addition to expanding Reading's national footprint and product portfolio, the acquisition of Action also increases Reading's chassis pool allocation and produces a wide range of logistical service and freight benefits for Reading customers in the region.

"Founded in 1982, Action Fabrication & Truck Equipment prides itself on customer service and innovation and its bodies represent some of the most rugged, high-quality truck bodies on the market," stated Eric McNally, Reading Truck Equipment's Business Unit Vice President. "We look forward to adding Action to the Reading portfolio."

ABOUT READING TRUCK GROUP

Reading Truck Group (Reading) is a wholly-owned business unit of J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. and a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer and marketer of service/utility truck bodies, as well as other vocational truck bodies and related truck equipment. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Reading, PA but it also operates other company-owned installation facilities under the Reading Truck Equipment division. For additional information about Reading Truck Group, visit readingbody.com

J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. is a privately-held, diversified manufacturing company, with operating subsidiaries engaged in the production of commercial truck and van bodies, step-vans, service/utility truck and van bodies, funeral coaches, limousines, pick-up truck caps and tonneau covers, precision machined components and expandable foam plastics. For additional information about J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. and its portfolio of companies, visit jbpoindexter.com

