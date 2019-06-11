ReadnLead Publishing Announces Upcoming Book Release: ‘You’re Killing Your Church: How Dominant Pastors Are Destroying Their Congregations and How to Fix It’

VINT HILL FARMS, Va., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce White recently announced the impending July release of his latest behavioral study and leadership volume, "You're Killing Your Church." Mr. White's book (https://wearecaris.com/youre-killing-your-church/) is currently available for paperback preorder, and after July 15, will be available for purchase at Audible, Kindle and iBook.

Synopsis

Dominant Personality types are the true entrepreneurs and are usually the ones to start churches, businesses and other organizations. Consequently, they are over-represented in church leadership. But one of the greatest weaknesses in a high Dominant Personality pastor is low to no self-awareness of their personality flaws — they are unaware that they are overbearing. When in control of themselves, Dominants are courageous, quick to respond, goal-oriented, results-oriented, deliberate, self-confident, direct, self-reliant, straightforward and competitive. But out-of-control, such Dominants can tend to be domineering, insensitive, demanding, manipulative, arrogant, hot-tempered and even cruel.

Although Dominants can make wonderful leaders, how can one recognize whether one's dominance is in control, or completely unrestrained? And once recognized, how should Dominant leaders begin to tackle their domineering attitude while guiding their staff and congregation in a healthy, effective manner? What should Dominants do once they realize they are being destructive to those around them? Mr. White's book is a detailed exploration of exactly these sorts of questions, with answers in the form of specific chapters dedicated to pastors, staff, elders and the congregation-at-large. Ultimately, Mr. White helps Dominant pastors identify their underlying problem, then applies biblical methodologies, correct leadership procedures and a greater understanding of personality as a comprehensive and lasting solution.

The Caris Group

Authors, international speakers, executive coaches, trainers and human behavior specialists, The Caris Group represents the best in personality studies, personal growth and leadership. The Caris Group provides personality assessments and proven approaches to help provide leadership training for a wide variety of professional leaders: from small to large churches, families, as well as business and non-profit organizations. Other Caris Group services include:

Church Leadership Training

Advanced Leadership Training for High School Students

Level Up! Helping Parents and Students Communicate

Marriage Personality Workshops

John Maxwell Team Leadership Training

Personality Assessment

Books and Other Training Materials

Testimonials: The Caris Group and Royce White

"Royce's background in leadership and management alone makes him an excellent choice for an executive coach. Moreover, his ability to anticipate and challenge excuses or reluctance has made the time we've spend together truly meaningful, effective, and priceless. He is sincerely interested in my development and asks critical and effective questions. In my wildest imagination, there is no better way to have invested my time than with this leader of leaders." —C. Loope, Executive Director of Weekend Experience, Eastside Christian Church

"Truly thank you. Your character, message, and advice were truly inspirational. Thank you for opening my eyes to my own tendencies as well as giving me a better understanding of how to deal with others." —DP.

About Royce White

Royce White is an international speaker, executive coach and trainer with the John Maxwell Team. Founder of The Caris Group, Royce is also a human behavior specialist who works with church leadership, businesses and NGOs to help them grow intentionally by learning and applying proven leadership principles. He was also President and CEO of a media manufacturing company for 25 years. A worship leader with over 30-years-experience, Royce has been involved in church leadership throughout his adult life, in addition to authoring multiple materials on related leadership topics. Learn more at: www.WeAreCaris.com.

