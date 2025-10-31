ReadPartner Inc. Announces the Launch of a New Social Media Artificial Activity Detection Feature for Combating Misinformation

DOVER, Del., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadPartner Inc. , an industry leader in AI-enhanced media intelligence solutions for companies, has announced that in the coming months it will officially release an industry leading digital security feature called ProfileScreen.

ReadPartner allows entire departments to collect, analyze, and collaborate on stories sourced from news outlets and social media platforms such as Reddit, X (Twitter), Bluesky, YouTube, and others. A key part of the media monitoring platform is an analytics suite that enables users to analyze activity, bias, trends, and more with the help of proprietary algorithms and context-aware AI models. Organizations use ReadPartner for media awareness, crisis management, internal briefings, and data analysis and will now have the ability to detect online misinformation or harassment campaigns with the new ProfileScreen feature.

According to Statista, 68% of the global population is worried about misinformation campaigns on social media. According to ReadPartner's data, this is the first year in which the amount of artificially generated information online has exceeded the amount of organic information. While not always an indicator of malicious intent, it is important for decision-makers to understand the likelihood that material is artificial and which interested parties may be behind it.

"It is obvious that it is becoming increasingly difficult to detect the truth, misinformation, and disinformation online. With the advance of AI models, incorrect or malicious information spreads faster than ways to combat it are being developed. The hidden danger behind this is that, more often than not, we are seeing businesses and journalists targeted by such misinformation campaigns. This is why it is just as important to develop technology that allows users to detect malicious actors as it is to develop technologies for the rapid advance of technology." says Grigory Silanyan, CEO and Founder of ReadPartner Inc.

Unlike traditional media monitoring tools that focus on brand awareness, ReadPartner, together with its enterprise customers, has developed a reliable solution to monitor clusters of topics, sources, and accounts for crisis, information, cybersecurity, and opportunity awareness. This allows the platform to power its new features with a larger volume of more relevant data.

About: ReadPartner Inc. helps organizations and teams automate the monitoring, analysis, and processing of data collected from news outlets and social media platforms. Built for companies that need fast, collaborative, and reliable awareness solutions. Read more about ReadPartner Inc. or book a personalized demo .

