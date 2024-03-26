ReadWorks Announces Earth Day 2024 Reading and Illustration Contest

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadWorks, a leading educational platform committed to delivering free resources and tools to support teachers and improve student's reading comprehension, is excited to announce the launch of its Earth Day 2024 Illustration Contest. This is the first ReadWorks hosted contest that is geared toward younger students from second grade through fifth grade. This initiative aims to inspire young minds with articles written by ReadWorks' longtime content partner, The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). NFWF is dedicated to sustaining, restoring, and enhancing the nation's fish, wildlife, plants, and habitats for current and future generations. This year, NFWF turns 40 and has highlighted 40 species for 40 years to celebrate!

The Earth Day 2024 Illustration Contest provides a platform for students to showcase their artistic talents while also fostering a connection to NFWF's fun and interesting passages about saving the monarch butterfly, coral reefs, or flying mammals. The contest invites students to reflect on their reading by creating original illustrations that depict their imaginative portrayals of wildlife conservation.

"Having leading experts like those from NFWF contribute to ReadWorks is important to our mission of providing educators with the very best, high-quality content and resources. This expertise also strengthens our connections with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) in order to provide deeper support for adding reading to any science curriculum." - Susanne Nobles Chief Academic Officer at ReadWorks

The Earth Day 2024 Illustration Contest is open to all second through fifth-grade students, regardless of their artistic background or skill level. Entries will be judged based on creativity, originality, and adherence to the theme and facts of the suggested NFWF reading passages.

To participate, any teacher, parent, or guardian is invited to submit artwork on a child's behalf electronically through the ReadWorks website between April 1 and April 26, 2024. Each submission should include the student's name, grade level, and a brief description of their illustration.

For more information about the Earth Day 2024 Illustration Contest, including official rules and guidelines, please visit the illustration contest webpage.

About ReadWorks:

ReadWorks is a nonprofit edtech organization committed to creating and delivering high-quality, research-based reading materials, teacher support and educational resources – all for free.

MC:
Melissa Calder
Director of Marketing and Engagement at ReadWorks
[email protected]

