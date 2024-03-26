ReadWorks Announces Earth Day 2024 Reading and Illustration Contest

The Earth Day 2024 Illustration Contest provides a platform for students to showcase their artistic talents while also fostering a connection to NFWF's fun and interesting passages about saving the monarch butterfly, coral reefs, or flying mammals. The contest invites students to reflect on their reading by creating original illustrations that depict their imaginative portrayals of wildlife conservation.

"Having leading experts like those from NFWF contribute to ReadWorks is important to our mission of providing educators with the very best, high-quality content and resources. This expertise also strengthens our connections with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) in order to provide deeper support for adding reading to any science curriculum." - Susanne Nobles Chief Academic Officer at ReadWorks

The Earth Day 2024 Illustration Contest is open to all second through fifth-grade students, regardless of their artistic background or skill level. Entries will be judged based on creativity, originality, and adherence to the theme and facts of the suggested NFWF reading passages.

To participate, any teacher, parent, or guardian is invited to submit artwork on a child's behalf electronically through the ReadWorks website between April 1 and April 26, 2024. Each submission should include the student's name, grade level, and a brief description of their illustration.

For more information about the Earth Day 2024 Illustration Contest, including official rules and guidelines, please visit the illustration contest webpage .

