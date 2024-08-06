ReadWorks Announces Exciting New Product Lineup for Back-to-School Season

Largest Free Resource Back-to-School Launch in the Organization's History

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning nonprofit, ReadWorks , known for its free reading passages and online platform, marks a milestone year with its most extensive launch of free resources for the 2024 back-to-school season. All of ReadWorks' resources are completely free, in line with its mission to provide high-quality, certified, and researched-based content for reading comprehension. This year, ReadWorks has significantly expanded its library of over 6,000 passages, focusing on critical educational needs, particularly early education and English Language Learners (ELL).

Second Grade Decodable Texts

ReadWorks has introduced Grade 2 decodable texts, adding to its collection of grades K-2 nonfiction, decodable materials. The decodable texts can be used with the popular ReadWorks Article-A-Day product, a routine designed to build background knowledge while practicing phonics. A key finding from a six-week study using Article-A-Day and decodables showed that students increased an average of 37% (median 38.5%) on their pseudo/nonsense word fluency. This growth exceeded the students' expected goals.

ReadWorks, an EdTech nonprofit, announces the largest back-to-school launch of free resources in its history Post this

Spanish-English Paired Texts

Additionally, ReadWorks released Spanish-English paired texts , which include a Spanish-language passage, an English-language passage, and a comprehension question set. These resources leverage Spanish speakers' existing language skills to enhance reading comprehension. Instead of relying solely on translation, curated passages help learners connect Spanish and English content, facilitating better understanding. These paired texts allow teachers to assign English passages to proficient students and paired texts to ELLs, promoting inclusive learning and oral language development.

Curriculum Alignments

ReadWorks is excited to announce our expanded curriculum alignment offerings , seamlessly incorporating our resources into lesson plans. Our new alignments for EL Education, Wit & Wisdom, and Fishtank Learning feature high-quality texts matched to each curriculum, building student background knowledge around important topics. This adds to current alignments Amplify CKLA (National and Florida Editions) as well as Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). These passages are grouped by grade and unit, ready to be digitally assigned, printed, or projected to the whole class, and each text includes an interactive vocabulary activity and comprehension question set for deeper learning.

"Before launching to all of our educators, ReadWorks pilots every new product with teachers in the classroom. We build our products on the most current educational research, and then through these pilots, we refine to best support the realities of the classroom. Thank you to all of our partner teachers who help us always improve!"

- Susanne Nobles, PhD.,Chief Academic Officer, ReadWorks

Improved AI Recommendation Engine

ReadWorks has launched its artificial intelligence recommendation engine , a use of AI that provides teachers with personalized recommendations based on past assignments and student performance. Teachers receive tailored suggestions for similar topical and vocabulary-based readings, aiding in building students' background knowledge and vocabulary while preparing them for more challenging texts. Like other service-oriented platforms in video streaming and gaming, ReadWorks aims to create more data-enhanced, engaging, and meaningful individualized reading and learning experiences. The recommendation engine activates after a teacher digitally assigns three passages.

"Our tech team leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver research-based content to teachers and students. By harnessing artificial intelligence and machine learning, ReadWorks' advanced algorithms analyze teacher choices and student performance, providing tailored content recommendations to best fit instructional goals and the diverse needs of each student."

- Cameron Swaim, Chief Technology Officer, ReadWorks

Google Classroom add-on

To enhance interoperability with school learning systems, teachers can now access and utilize ReadWorks directly within Google Classroom through the ReadWorks add-on. This integration allows for seamless searching and assigning of ReadWorks passages within the district's Google Workspace. District administrators must enable the add-on before the school year begins to ensure teachers can take full advantage of these benefits.

Science of Reading Professional Development Webinar Series

ReadWorks' free webinar series, The Science of Reading Beyond Phonics, helps educators enhance instruction on background knowledge and vocabulary. These research-based webinars offer expert insights and practical strategies for improving reading comprehension and implementing evidence-based practices in the classroom. The series is open to any educator and runs in August and October. Register for the Science of Reading Webinar Series As educators prepare for the new school year, ReadWorks stands ready to empower them with the tools and support necessary to foster effective reading instruction and improved student outcomes.

To learn more and create a free account, visit ReadWorks.org .

Press Contact:

Melissa Calder

Director of Marketing and Engagement

[email protected]

About ReadWorks

ReadWorks is an edtech nonprofit organization with an ambitious purpose to make an impact on teacher effectiveness and student achievement in reading comprehension. We create and deliver 100% FREE resources with more than 6,000 high-quality passages that align with national curricula. Teachers trust ReadWorks for the original, research-backed, and inclusive selection of reading resources for K-12 students.

SOURCE ReadWorks